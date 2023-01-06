Kearney Catholic boys get back in winning column against GICC

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic defeated Grand Island Central Catholic 56-47 Friday night after going into the fourth quarter with only a four-point lead.

The Stars had three scorers in double figures.

“That helps to spread it out a little bit because if you have to depend on Landon (Edeal) to score against athletic defenders like they have it makes it tough,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “If we can spread it out, that’s kind of been the Kearney Catholic way. If we can have eight, nine or six from different guys every night we’ll be tough.”

Leading the way for Kearney Catholic was Carson Murphy with 18 points. Murphy played a big role in the Stars carrying momentum into the second half, scoring the final eight points in the second quarter to put KCHS up 24-19 at the break.

“He just took the open shots and we were just waiting for them to fall,” Langan said. “We told him that against GICC they’re going to pack it in there and force you to kick it out and he would have to hit some shots for us.

"He took them. I think he might have missed the first one, but I was proud of him to keep shooting it.”

Edeal finished with 13 points, Owen Axmann added 11 and Quinten Hogeland had eight.

The Stars were challenged defensively by Crusaders guard Ishmael Nadir who put up 18 points. Twelve of Nadir’s points came in the second half.

After KCHS took a 10-point lead in the third quarter, Nadir kept the Crusaders in striking distance with eight points as they finished the quarter on a 13-7 run.

“He took it to us this summer when we played them and we knew that was going to be a challenge,” Langan said. “We tried to load the gaps when he’d get it and be in help to try and force some kick-outs. For the most part, our guys did a better job of containing him a little bit and rebounding.”

Also scoring in double digits for GICC was Thomas Liban with 13 points.

Free throws proved costly down the stretch, as GICC missed multiple opportunities. The Stars capitalized at the line in the closing minutes, cementing the victory.

After three straight losses, the win over the Crusaders moved Kearney Catholic to 4-6 on the season. The win also broke a GICC three-game winning streak.

KCHS won’t have much time to celebrate, as the team is on the road against North Platte at 5 p.m. today.

“Another different challenge in North Platte with Class A athletes,” Langan said. “I just want our guys to come out and compete like they did tonight. I know we’re probably going to have some tired legs and we’ll have to see some more guys, but they set the bar high tonight compared to what we were at the start of the year. We have to expect that effort and execution every night.”