Kearney Catholic avenges 2021 loss to Wayne, advances to boys state semifinal

LINCOLN — Eighteen long years.

That’s how long it had been since Kearney Catholic won a game at the state tournament — until Tuesday.

With Wayne setting a slow, deliberate pace, the Stars maintained their patience, adapted and advanced with a 47-40 win over the Blue Devils in the Class C1 quarterfinals at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

“We might have to do a little better job controlling the pace, but we can play in the 30s and we can play in the 60s as well,” Kearney Catholic coach Bob Langan said.

Kearney Catholc (26-1), which had lost its last six first-round games including last year to Wayne, scored the last six points of the first half, an effort that required 3 1/2 minutes on the clock, to lead 21-17 at intermission. They gave up four points in the second quarter to lead 32-21 entering the final quarter.

From there, it was a matter of making free throws and playing defense to secure the victory, and avenge a loss in last year’s state tournament quarterfinal game.

“Yeah, that entered the conversation,” Langan said. “To know last year we didn’t do a good job on certain things defensively. (Brandon Bartos) kind of took it to us last year. I don’t know how many he had tonight but I thought we did a good job taking him away.

Bartos had nine points, all in the fourth quarter. Teammate Tanner Walling was Wayne’s leading scorer with 12 points. Jacob Phelps chipped in 10 with seven of his points going on the board in the fourth quarter.

With the slow pace, it wasn’t a game for big scorers. Kearney Catholic’s Brett Mahony didn’t score for the first 13 minutes and finished with nine.

Tanner Plugge led the Stars with 12 points while Garret Schmaderer and Dylan Merz added 10 each. Seven of Plugge’s points came from the free throw line.

As a team, the Stars were 18 of 27 from the free-throw line, making 13 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter.

The free throws kept Wayne from making a serious run in the fourth quarter and several times, when the Stars missed those free throws, they maintained possession with offensive rebounds.

“One of our defensive keys was to rebound the ball. I said that should be the deciding factor of the game and it was tonight. We got a lot of second chances tonight and that really helped us get to the free throw line,” Langan said.

The Stars’ biggest lead was 14 points, which happened three times in the fourth quarter. The last was when Plugge hit back-to-back free throws with 3:17 left on the clock.

A 3-pointer by Phelps with less than three minutes left helped the Blue Devils cut the lead to seven.

With the win, the Stars advance to Thursday’s semifinal game against Ashland-Greenwod, which beat Ogallala, 56-43.

KCHS 47, Wayne 40

Score by Quarters

Wayne (24-4) 4 13 4 19 — 40

KCHS (26-1) 7 14 11 15 -- 47

WAYNE — Jacob Phelps 4 1-1 10, Carter Junck 0 3-4 3, Brandon Bartos 4 0-1 9, Tanner Walling 5 2-2 12, Sedjro Agoumba 2 0-0 4, Daniel Judd 1 0-0 2. Total 16 6-8 40.

KCHS — Garret Schmaderer 3 4-4 10, Tanner Plugge 2 7-10 12, Mason Mandernach 1 3-4 6, Dylan Merz 4 2-5 10, Brett Mahony 3 2-4 9. Total 13 18-27 47.

3-point goals -- Wayne 2 (Phelps 1, Bartos 1), KCHS 3 (Plugge 1, Mandernach 1, Mahony 1).