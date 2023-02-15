KEARNEY — Kearney High has the number of qualifiers required to score plenty of points at the Nebraska High School State Wrestling Championships that begin Thursday in Omaha.

The Bearcats may not have the power.

Kearney came out its district with 12 qualifiers, but only one district champion, Kaden Kowalek at 120 pounds.

The Bearcats also lack a returning state meet medalist and all but one of Kearney’s qualifiers has double-digit loss totals and the Bearcats were ranked 10th in Class A going into last week’s district tournament.

Four Bearcats are ranked in their respective weight classes. Jack Sponenburgh (106 pounds), Jackson Lavene (126) and Sam Nachtigal (152) are ranked fourth. Perry Swarm (145) is ranked sixth.

Kearney is the only Hub Territory team ranked in the top 10.

Class D wrestlers expected to compete for titles

Two Hub Territory wrestlers, Pleasanton’s Gatlin Krepela and Axtell’s Taaron Lavicky, were ranked No. 1 in their weight classes going into the district.

Krepela, last year’s runner-up at 113 pounds, has a 42-4 record at 120 pounds this season.

Laavicky, who finished sixth at 152 pounds last year, takes a 47-1 record into the state tournament.

Shelton’s Sebastian Sauceda (32-0) is one of 17 undefeated wrestlers in the boys’ ranks. He is ranked No. 2 at 113 pounds. He finished third last year after suffering his only loss of the year in the semifinals at state.

Ravenna heavyweight Thomas Psota (46-3) is ranked No. 2 in Class D behind Mullen’s Isaac Welch. Last year, Welch defeated Psota in the third-place match at state.