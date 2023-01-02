Jennies score last five points to beat Lopers

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The 11th-ranked Central Missouri Jennies had four starters score in double figures and tallied the final five points to edge the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 55-50, Monday night in Warrensburg, Missouri.

The undefeated Jennies (11-0, 7-0) won their second straight thriller after defeating Fort Hays State, 63-62, on Saturday.

The Lopers (13-3, 6-2) have lost three games by a total of 14 points and fall to 2-13 all-time against UCM.

“I thought we competed and the effort was there but I don’t know if we always executed,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN radio post-game show. “Nine of their first 17 points came via transition … it took us a little bit to get used to the speed, coming off the Lincoln game.”

UNK out shot UCM 39% to 37% with both teams grabbing 38 rebounds. The Lopers committed 15 turnovers, their second highest tally of the winter.

Trailing most of the night but never by more than eight points, UNK tied the score at 50 with 1:25 left but UCM hit 1 of 2 free throws and its next possession and then drew a charge as the shot clock was winding down for the Lopers.

All-American Brooke Littrell, an 85% free-throw shooter, went 1 of 2 at the line but UNK again had an empty possession as the ball bounced off a shoe on a baseline drive with 13 seconds left.

More free throws by Littrell accounted for the final score.

“We fought back there but they do a really good job defensively,” Eighmey said. “It’s not just the end. You’ve got be focused for 40 minutes to beat a Top 10 team. You’ve got to be good for the whole game and we were probably at 30, 32 minutes tonight.”

Littrell finished with 13 points while grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds. All-MIAA guard Olivia Nelson also scored 13 points and Lauren Frost finished with 10.

For the Lopers, Elisa Backes led the way with 25 points. Shiloh McCoool netted 10 points.

Things don’t get any easier for UNK as the Lopers return home to play Pittsburg State (10-3, 5-2) on Thursday and and No. 9 Missouri Southern (12-2, 4-2) on Saturday.