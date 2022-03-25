JD Carson promoted to Kearney High girls basketball coach

KEARNEY — JD Carson, who has been on the girls basketball coaching staff the past 10 years, has been promoted to head coach.

Carson has been teaching and coaching at Kearney since 2012, first at Sunrise Middle School and then at Kearney High School. He currently teaches World Geography and World History at KHS and is the head girls golf coach. He replaces Kyle Fletcher, who resigned his head coaching duties in February.

As the head girls golf coach for the last seven years for the Bearcats, Carson led his teams to the state tournament six times. He also was the head boys golf coach from 2016 to 2018 where he led the Bearcats to the state tournament three times.

KHS Assistant Principal/Director of Athletics and Activities, Ryan Hogue said it was imperative to find a candidate who understands what it takes to succeed in a Class A school in Central Nebraska while dealing with the challenges of statewide Class A scheduling and competing against schools that have an advantage in enrollment numbers.

“The ‘Kearney High Way’ is real and successful. To hire someone who has lived it as an athlete and now as a coach was vital for us. Coach Carson has lived in this world for the last 10 years as an assistant coach for the Bearcat basketball program. I know he will work extremely hard to make us competitive night-in and night-out while continuing the great tradition and culture we have with our girls basketball program,” Hogue said. “Coach Carson is a Kearney native, a Kearney High graduate, and bleeds Blue and Gold. I not only trust him but believe in him to be the next great head coach for KHS.”

“I am very honored to be selected to lead the Bearcat basketball program,” Carson said. “Bearcat basketball has always been a big part of my life. My goal will always be to make Bearcat basketball a worthwhile, meaningful experience that the young kids in our community will be excited about from an early age because that’s what it always was for me.”

Carson graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2012 and is endorsed in Natural and Social Science. He has a master’s degree in Educational Administration Grades (7-12) and an additional master’s degree in Educational Administration Grades (PreK-8).