AMHERST — Amherst junior Hannah Herrick first started playing basketball in kindergarten. While the game was much simpler when she was a kid, it hasn’t changed much.

Though she has grown older, her teammates haven’t changed.

“I started just with my friends,” Herrick said. “I’ve always just played with my childhood friends. That is something that’s super special about this team. Playing together since we were little has really strengthened our connection. That has allowed us to really grow as teammates and more importantly as people.”

Having dreamt of stepping up in the clutch to help her team win, she delivered in full, dominating the Fort Kearny Conference championship game when the Broncos defeated Overton, a team that had gotten the best of the Broncos earlier in the year. She put up 32 points that night in a 51-47 win to give Amherst the league title.

“This season was an incredible season,” Herrick said. “A highlight was winning a conference championship. Our goal this season was just to do the best we could and prepare as good as we could for every single game. I think we found success in doing that.”

Averaging 19.1 points and 3.6 assists, Herrick played a big role in Amherst’s 18-7 record. Her performances paved the way for her to win the Hub Territory Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

While she wreaked havoc on opposing defenses, it’s taken a lifetime of work to develop her shot.

“I think my shooting has really improved,” Herrick said. “That’s not because of work this year, but because of hours and hours I poured in as a little girl. I can see that paying off now.”

Any team that plays Amherst circles Herrick’s name, but stopping her is easier said than done.

“I think it starts with how well she shoots the ball from the 3-point line,” said Broncos coach Brandon Rohr. “She doesn’t get a lot of rhythm-catching shots. Most of hers are deep, contested and off the dribble too. She’s able to get her own shot and importantly draw a lot of help to get other people shots too.”

While a lot of emphasis is put on Herrick’s scoring abilities, her value shows in many other ways. On the defensive end, she averaged 4.2 steals and 1.6 blocks.

“She does a really good job at limiting 3-point attempts, steals a lot of skip passes and also blocks a lot of shots,” Rohr said. “She’s a big reason why our two-three zone is very effective. To be able to score, play 32 minutes and also be a key part of our defense, it’s a very hard and impressive thing that she does.”

Heading into her senior season, Herrick wants to lead the Broncos to the state tournament. Amherst’s last appearance came in 2012.

While her love for basketball is strong, her love for the city of Amherst is even greater.

“Just being able to play for the community that I’ve grown up in is such an honor and a blessing to me,” she said. “I look forward to every single time that I have the opportunity to put an Amherst jersey on and step on the court.”