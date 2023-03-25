HOLDREGE — With a school record 1,204 career points and 290 assists, Jackson Hinrichs has made his mark on the Holdrege basketball program.

Over his first three seasons, Holdrege went 20-48. This year things changed, as he capped off his senior season with a 16-10 record, one of the Dusters' most successful in recent memory.

“I think you could very well make the argument that he’s the best player to come out of Holdrege in a very long time,” said Dusters coach Brandt Runge. “All of these seniors that are leaving, this group is the first in quite a while that has gotten people excited about basketball in Holdrege. He was the leader of the team that put Holdrege back on the map.”

Holdrege’s last winning record came in the 2016-17 season, going 12-11.

Hinrichs finished the 2022-23 season averaging 20 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and two steals per game. He led the team in total points, assists, rebounds (170), steals (50) and blocks (12).

Hinrichs also shot a team-high 51% from the field.

His 499 points and 148 assists this season were both school records. Hinrichs also broke the school record for most points in a game, when he put up 46 in the Dusters’ 70-68 double-overtime win against Cozad in the C1-11 Subdistrict Final.

“Some of those records I’ve kept my eye on since I was a freshman, but a lot of those just kind of happened naturally,” Hinrichs said. “They’re really cool accomplishments and I’m proud of them.”

Following his record-breaking season and career, Hinrichs has been named the Hub Territory Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The three scoring records that Hinrichs broke were previously held by Brian Sandfort, the first-ever Kearney Hub Player of the Year in 1986.

The Dusters fell just short of a state tournament berth, losing to Concordia 57-54 in the C1-5 District Final. Even though he ended his high school career on a loss, Holdrege battled until the very end.

“I was so proud of my team,” he said. “Three points away from state is pretty cool. We were really close.”

Hinrichs missed one game this season, where the Dusters fell to Lincoln Lutheran 63-58.

“You can definitely tell when he’s not on the floor,” Runge said. “It was a game that we should have won in my opinion. That’s a good indicator of how important he is. He just does a little bit of everything.”

While Hinrichs’ scoring has always been on display, one overlooked aspect of his game is his passing.

“What he is best at is passing the ball,” Runge said. “His court vision is better than any kid I have ever coached. He puts his teammates in really good positions to score. He’s just a very high IQ basketball player.”

Graduating in May, Hinrichs hopes to continue playing basketball in college. He has already visited a couple schools, including Iowa Western, and is planning to visit UNK in the coming weeks.

Over his four seasons at Holdrege, he has consistently changed and elevated his game.

“I’ve really developed my skill kind of as a guard,” Hinrichs said. “I started off as a post player and developed my dribbling, shooting and passing abilities. I improved my game a lot.”