BOYS

Kearney Catholic dropped to 7-12 with a 44-38 loss to Columbus Scotus on Saturday. Owen Axmann led the Stars with 13 points and Quinten Hogeland had 10 points.

Loomis made 25 of 33 free throws in its 57-42 win over Pleasanton in the consolation bracket of the Fortk Kearny Conference Tournament. Wes Trompke led the Wolves with 26 points, making 11 of 12 free throws and three 3-pointers. Cale Nelson added 15 points. For Pleasanton, Blake Wilson scored 11 points and Gavin Zwiener 10.

Wood River edged Ravenna 44-40 for third place in the LouPlatte Conference consolation game. Caleb Paulk led the Eagles with 12 points. Kaden Brodersen paced Ravenna with 13 points, Zach Lewandowski added 11 and Gavin Standage chipped in 10.

Chonsey Bieker scored 13 points and Owen Kaps added 12 in Bertrand’s 62-47 win over Medicine Valley. Joe Brown scored 24 points to lead Medicine Valley.

GIRLS

Columbus Scotus used a big second half to beat Kearney Catholic 54-36 on Saturday. Jenna Kruse and Callie Squiers scored 11 points each for the Stars, who had a 23-22 lead at halftime.

Ravenna needed overtime to beat Doniphan-Trumbull 55-52 for the championship of the LouPlatte Conference Tournament. Tori Sklenar led the Bluejays with 19 points, nine rebounds and five steals Morgyn Fiddelke added 12 points. Kaleah Olson led three Doniphan-Trumbull players in double digits with 15 points.

S-E-M edged Wilcox-Hildreth 49-47 in the third-place game of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament. Mikah O’Neill led the Mustangs with 17 points and Jaycelyn Hoos netted 13. Madison Bunger and Sarah Jensen had double doubles for the Falcons. Bunger scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jensen had 12 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals.