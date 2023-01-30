 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hub Territory basketball highlights

Relive the pivotal moments of the fourth quarter of Minden's Southwest Conference Championship win over Gothenburg.

BOYS

Five Kearney High players scored in double figures as the Bearcats rolled to a 93-64 win over Omaha Benson on Saturday. Ben Johnson led the way for the Bearcats (13-4) with 22 points, which included five 3-pointers. Jack Dahlgren added 19 points followed by Asher Endorf with 14, Treyvan Beckman with 11 and Colt Straka with 10.

Axtell defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 64-33 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament. Carson Lindau led the Wildcats with 18 points. Zach Arner netted 11 and Cooper Miller finished with 10 for Axtell. Sam Gruwell led the Falcons wiht 12 points while Micah Johnson scored 10.

GIRLS

Tatum Rusher scored 20 points and Kearney High (10-8) rallied in the fourth quarter to edge Omaha Benson 46-44 on Saturday. A big third quarter had given the Bunnies a 39-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.

