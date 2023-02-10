GIRLS

— Kearney High rolled to a 56-28 win over Lincoln Southeast on Friday. Tatum Rusher led the Bearcats (12-9) with 22 points while Kayleigh Hatcher posted 10 points and Maddie Province had nine. Samantha Searcey led the Knights (9-11) with 13 points.

— Freshman Taryn Arbuthnot poured in 26 points and Mikah O'Neill followed with 13 in S-E-M's 55-47 win over Overton. JoLee Ryan led the Eagles with 18 points and Ashlynn Florell went for 13.

— Tori Sklenar netted 26 points and four steals to lead Ravenna to a 59-14 win over Gibbon on Thursday. Emma Kucera led the Buffs with five points.

— Arapahoe claimed a 44-20 win over Bertrand in spite of six points and 10 rebounds by the Vikings' Emma Brown,.

BOYS

— Ben Johnson scored 35 points and Kearney High overcame a 14-point, third-quarter deficit to beat Lincoln Southeast 70-66 Friday night. Jack Dahlgren added 10 points for the Bearcats, who improved to 14-6.

— Minden edged Wood River 50-49 on Thursday with Brycen Schwenka leading nine Whippets in the scoring column. Caleb Paulk led Wood River with 21 points.

— Loomis' Cale Nelson and Wes Trompke combined for 40 points to lead the Wolves to a 63-53 win over Pleasanton. Nelson put 23 points on the board and Trompke had 17.

— Carson Lindau posted 13 points and Tyler Stoddard chipped in 11 to help Axtell beat Southwest 61-31.

— Bertrand rallied in the second half to beat Arapahoe 38-33. Thunder Nelson led the Vikings with eight points. Will Cacy had 14 points for the Warriors.