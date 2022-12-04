Hot-shooting RiverHawks take down Lopers

KEARNEY — Northeastern State shot 65 percent in the second half to pull away from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 85-62, Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The RiverHawks outscored the Lopers 42-23 in the second half to blow open a game where the two teams were separated by four points at halftime.

But in the first half, UNK's Ryder Kirsch had 17 points, and that's where he finished.

"They did to Ryder what teams have been doing to Darrian (Nebeker). They loaded the box on him and what we have to do is recognize that, kick it out and then be able to knock down the shot," UNK coach Kevin Lofton said

Nebeker and Sean Evans tried to keep pace with the RiverHawks. Evans hit four 3-pointers on his way to 17 points and Nebeger added 14, but the Lopers couldn't keep pace with the hot-shooting Hawks who were led by 6-foot-9 graduate transfer from Denver University Tristan Green, who finished with 20 points. Green made 9 of his 11 shots and had four dunks.

"He came out and did a great job. They were able to get him around the rim and anytime they got in the paint, their bigs finished," Lofton said. "Their guards drove on us quite a bit and got opportunities at the rim. Their motion gets you out of position, gets you in rotation and then they attack."

Northeastern (5-2 overall, 2-1 MIAA) finished with a 32-22 advantage on the boards, limiting UNK to six offensive rebounds. UNK, which got another 11 points from freshman Jamison Gruber, shot 56 percent the first half but saw that percentage drop to 32 percent the second half.

Northeastern State started the second half on a 7-0 run and never looked back with guard Tyler Arnold scoring 13 points and sophomore guard Christian Cook adding 11.

UNK (2-6, 0-2) heads to Missouri Western (5-2, 2-0) Thursday and three-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri (8-0, 2-0) on Saturday.