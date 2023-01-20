Hot shooting propels Holdrege boys to win in rivalry matchup versus Minden

HOLDREGE — In a packed house and an electric atmosphere for the rivalry matchup, Holdrege came away with a 64-53 victory over Minden on Friday.

The Dusters held the lead from the start and never gave it up as Holdrege's hot shooting made it tough for Minden to rally. The Dusters made 11 3-pointers, eight of them coming in the first half.

“We know that we’re a good shooting team,” Holdrege coach Brandt Runge said. “We have some of the best shooters in the state. Our defense has also just gotten so much better. Having that to rely on, and then you throw in the 3-point shooting on top of it, it’s hard to game plan us.”

Six-foot-1 sophomore Garret Johnson led the Dusters with 27 points. Johnson's total included seven 3-pointers.

“He’s just such a special player,” Runge said. “He makes my job pretty easy. I couldn’t be any happier with him and how he’s gotten better since his freshman year. He’s a nightmare to game plan for. I would not want to scout that kid.”

Holdrege was aided by Jackson Hinrichs' and Coy Swanson's 14 points.

Minden began to gain momentum near the end of the third quarter, but a 3-point buzzer-beater from Hinrichs gave the Dusters the push they needed entering the final quarter.

Minden cut the deficit down into striking distance on several occasions, but missed free throws and other small mistakes haunted the Whippets down the stretch.

“We cut it to 10 and then we’d go to the free-throw line, have two opportunities and miss them both,” Minden coach Carson Blum said. “You have to make your free throws when you’re trying to mount a comeback.”

Minden spread the wealth on offense, with Brycen Schwenka scoring 13 points, Carter Harsin having 11, Seth Hauserman putting up nine and Isaac Kuehn adding eight.

With the win, Holdrege improved to 10-4 on the season, while Minden fell to 8-7.

Having lost four of their seven games, the Whippets are hoping to take away some positives from the loss and find a spark going forward.

“Our team needs to get tougher right now,” Blum said. “We’re going through a lull. We’re struggling offensively and defensively right now to score the ball and defend the ball. We have to find something.”

The win over Minden marked five straight victories for Holdrege. With confidence levels high, the team wants to continue improving until the very end of the season.

“This gym in my two years here has never been as full as it was tonight,” Runge said. “Playing in these types of environments gets us ready for the end of the year. We’ve gotten better every single week, we keep maturing and when your kids are getting better there’s not much more you can ask for.”