Hot-shooting Loper women cruise to win over Hornets

EMPORIA, Kan. – Super senior forward Elisa Backes scored 21 points and No. 16 University of Nebraska at Kearney shot as season-high 56 percent from the field to fly past Emporia State, 86-54, Wednesday night in Emporia, Kansas.

The game was moved up a day due to scheduling issues at White Auditorium. The Lopers (17-3, 10-2) win a fourth straight game and notch their 16th all-time victory over the struggling Hornets (9-9, 4-8).

Emporia State has dropped seven straight, giving up at least 80 points in its last four games. Meanwhile, UNK — Division II's top defensive outfit — had held eight straight foes under 56 points.

This also marks win 154 for Carrie Eighmey as leader of the Loper program. She moves into third place on the school's all-time wins list, trailing only Amy Stephens (197) and Carroll Russell (163). Dan Wurtz won 153 games between 1983-93.

Emporia got 21 points from 2021 MIAA Player of the Year Tre'Zure Jobe to hang around for the first 13 minutes. However, Jobe picked up her second foul late in the first quarter and with her on the bench, the Lopers made a big run and never looked back.

A 25-11 second quarter for UNK featured 9-of-15 shooting, a 12-5 rebounding advantage and a 5-of-5 effort at the line.

"This is a hard place to play and we have a ton of respect for their program. Look at the banners hanging in here … that's some tradition," UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN Radio post-game show. "We tried to stay relentless tonight, stay on our path and focus on our group."

The 86 points is a season high for the Lopers with the 32-point margin of victory the third-highest this winter. UNK made 32 of 57 shots (9 of 18 threes), went 13 of 15 at the line and had plus-13 rebounding margin.

Backes hit four threes and four 2-point buckets to reach her point total with reserve post Brooke Carlson having a big second half and finishing with 15 points. She made 7 of 9 shots and had four rebounds while playing just 12 minutes.

Also for the Lopers, junior forward Shiloh McCool had her second straight and 15th career double double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Junior guard Trinity Law added 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Jobe reached her offensive output on 8-of-15 shooting. Sophomore guard Ehlaina Hartman was the only other Hornet to score more than six points, finishing wiht 13.

UNK is at Washburn (7-9, 3-7) Saturday afternoon with tipoff scheduled for 1 p.m.