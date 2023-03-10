DULUTH, Minn. — Pittsburg State sophomore Grace Pyle dropped 30 points on the University of Nebraska at Kearney Friday afternoon and the Gorillas shocked the second-seeded Lopers 74-54 in the first round of the Central Region Tournament at Duluth, Minn.

The Gorillas, who lost twice to the Lopers during the regular season, opened the second quarter on an 18-0 run to lead 40-21 at halftime.

"They had a couple kids who really shot it well. Grace Pyle played as well as I've seen her play all year," UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said.

Pyle, who scored PSU's first 16 points, made 6 of 10 3-pointers to set the pace the Gorillas, who shot 50 percent from the floor and beyond the arc in the first half.

"She (Pyle) really opened the floor for them. She was shooting from way deep. ... She came out guns a-blazin,'" Eighmey said.

UNK (28-5) rallied near the end of the third quarter, cutting the lead to 57-41, but the Gorillas (23-7) always had an answer

"We did not play our best basketball today. We struggled to get some stops early and offensively we could not get into a rhythm. ... It did not look like us out there today," Eighmey said.

Elisa Backes and Brooke Carlson led the Lopers with 10 points each. Klaire Kirsch scored seven points and collected 10 rebounds.

UNK came in allowing 51 points per game and had limited Pitt to 9-of- 45 3-point shooting during the previous games. Friday, the Gorillas scored the most points by a Loper opponent this year in shooting 47% from the field and connecting on 11 of 15 triples.