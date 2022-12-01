Hillcats' late surge spoils UNK comeback

KEARNEY — After erasing a 17-point deficit in the first nine minutes of the second half, the University of Nebraska at Kearney men had Rogers State on the run.

Then it all turned around.

Using their size and depth, and taking advantage of UNK’s cold shooting from long range, the Hillcats ran off with a 78-58 victory Thursday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

“They started to re-assert themselves and you saw why they got the big lead to start with. ... They did it attacking the basket,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said.

The Hillcats (5-2) built a 19-points lead in the first half, hitting their first four 3-pointers and taking advantage of their size. Six-foot-8 post player Joey Saracco scored 12 points, 6-7 Caden Fry had 10 points.

And when they weren’t going inside to their big players, the guards were forcing their way to the basket. Kofi Hamilton had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. scored 13 points.

But it was Preston Lawrence and Sam Davidson who came off the bench in the first half to knock down 3-pointers.

Lofton said the Lopers had been warned that “those are the two guys you can’t let get going. ... We just didn’t get to them.”

The Hillcats also kept UNK (2-5) from finding any offensive success.

“We had to change up some of the stuff we were doing offensively. ... They had us scouted really well and were. putting a lot of pressure and the driving lanes weren’t there like we needed them to be,” Lofton said.

A change at halftime to a four-out set helped open up those driving lanes. For the next nine minutes, everything went the Lopes’ way as the Lopers got to the basket for layups or got fouled.

UNK went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the first part of the second half, and hit three 3-pointers. A steal and a layup by Ryder Kirsch tied the score at 51-51.

Kirsch, who has missed the last few games with a concussion, was a key component to the Loper rally. He scored 13 of his 17 points in the run and led the team with six rebounds and three assists.

However, the Lopers missed 3-pointers on their next two possessions and a drive to the basket resulted in a blocked shot.

“We have to finish those things if we’re going to stay in a game like this,” Lofton said.

Meanwhile, Rogers State regained dominance, getting to the basket and to the free-throw line, outscoring UNK 27-7 down the stretch.

Darian Nebeker paced UNK with 19 points and Sean Evans scored 13.

UNK will be back in action Saturday, playing Northeastern State at 4 p.m.