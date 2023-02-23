ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Super senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored a career-high 30 points but Missouri Western rallied past the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 83-78, Thursday night in St. Joseph, Missouri.

A make-up game postponed in December due to COVID protocols with the Griffons, the game was necessary to determine seeding for the MIAA Tournament.

Missouri Western (12-15, 8-13) keeps its tournament hopes alive and splits the season series with the Lopers (5-22, 3-18). UNK has now suffered 12 setbacks by 10 points or less.

Nebeker came in averaging just under 17 points a night, tied for the lead in the MIAA. He had 21 by the break on 9 of 12 shooting and that helped UNK erase an early 7-0 shortfall and grab leads of 36-23 and 38-29.

However, Nebeker picked up three fouls in the first seven minutes of the second half. That allowed Missouri Western, which shot 58 percent in the second half to chip away at the deficit and keep Nebeker under wraps.

A three from Loper redshirt sophomore Jaleque Dunson gave UNK a 57-48 lead with 11:14 to play but the Griffs responded with a 13-2 run to grab its first lead since the early going. The stretch featured scoring from five players with junior wing JaRon Thames having a key 3-pointer.

A three from UNK senior Matt Brien briefly put UNK on top 62-61 but the Griffons responded with another 13-3 spurt to resume control and put things on ice.

Thames went for a team-high 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting. He also pulled down 11 rebounds and had five assists. Six-four sophomore wing Taye Fields contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Nebeker played all 40 minutes and made 4 of 10 second-half shots to reach his point total. Senior forward Winston Cook added 10 points and sophomore guard Sean Evans scored 12 points. Dunson had 12 off the bench.