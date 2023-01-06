GICC's late rally spoils Stars best game

KEARNEY — Lucy Ghaifan set the tone but Gracie Woods delivered the knockout blows Friday night as Grand Island Central Catholic defeated Kearney Catholic 46-41.

Woods, playing in her third game since knee surgery at the end of volleyball season, nailed a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left to break a 41-41 tie, then added two free throws with 3.8 seconds left to account for the final score.

"I know she can shoot the ball," KCHS coach Rick Petri said. "Credit to her, she hit a couple big ones that kind of turned the tide."

Making her first start, Woods had two points in the first half. She finished with 14, hitting another three with three seconds left in the third quarter that helped the Crusaders erase a 6-point KCHS advantage.

"Gracie is a true winner," GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. "She's a leader, she's a hard worker, she's a coach's joy. She shoots with confidence, she plays with confidence. I'm glad she's the one that got that shot."

Central Catholic (6-3) needed Woods' heroics because the Stars (5-5) brought their 'A' game, as opposed to Wednesday night when they were crushed by Minden.

"this was probably the best game we've played all year. We did things right," Petri said. "When you go from 36 turnovers to 10 or 12 ... that makes a huge difference."

The Stars not only took care of the ball, they found some consistent scoring from junior post player Callie Squiers. She finished with 16 points and seven rebounds and even hit a couple 3-pointers.

Lexi Keim and Londyn Carnes added nine points each. Keim hit three 3-pointers and Carnes had one.

Squiers and Carnes also had a tough assignment on defense, guarding Ghaifan, the Crusaders' 6-foot-1 center.

"I thought Londyn and Callie did a good job battling inside. They didn't always win, but they didn't always lose, either," Petri said.

Ghaifan finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds as well as three blocked shots and a steal.

"Lucy can do that night in and night out when she wants to. She is so tough," Mayfield said. "We have to get her to consistently play hard and believe in herself. ... She's as good as any player in the state."

Bryndal Moody followed with seven points, making 5 of 5 free throws. As a team, Central Catholic was 13 of 16 from the line.

"That has been our game-winner or game-loser. The games we have won we shot well," Mayfield said.

Poor free-throw shooting played a part in the Crusaders' three losses.

"If we make free throws, we win all those games. We miss free throws (tonight) we lose this," Mayfield said.

GICC faces unbeaten Shelton today in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Kearney High.

Kearney Catholic plays at North Platte tonight looking to end a four-game losing streak.