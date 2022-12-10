Friday's Hub Territory prep highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL

--Carson Lindau led 11 players in the scoring column with 18 points as Axtell defeated overton 62-37. Ethan Morgan added 12 points to the Axtell total. Braden Fleischman led Overton with 13 points.

--Amherst defeated Loomis 74-33. Gunnar Hadley led Loomis with 13 points. Scoring for Amherst was not provided.

--Alma defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 60-39. Scoring for Alma was not available. Micah Johnson led the Falcons with 14 points and Sam Gruwell added 10. Grayson Sheen snared 13 rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

--Hot-shooting Tori Sklenar took scoring honors for the night, netting 31 points in Ravenna's 61-17 win over Burwell. Sklenar made 11 of 13 field-goal attempts. Kennedy Hurt added 13 points.

--Addison Siebels led three Alma players in double figures with 21 points as the Cardinals defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 59-50. Madison Bunger led Wilcox-Hildreth with 18 points and Sarah Jensen contributed 15.

S-E-M outnumbered Elm Creek 44-28 with seven players putting their names in the scoring column. Jaycelyn Hoos was the only Mustang in double figures with 12 points. Ashley Bauer led Elm Creek wiht 15 points and Ryann Erickson chipped in 10. Lani Meier had the other three.

Ashlyn Florell led Overton to a 41-24 win over Axtell by scoring 14 points. JoLee Ryan added nine points and nine rebounds.

Amherst rolled to a 61-31 win over Loomis. Scoring for Amherst was not available. Loomis was led by three players with six points.

WRESTLING

--The Hub Territory had book-end champions at the 15-team Twin Loup Invitational where Minden freshman Dylan Hernandez won at 106 pounds and Ravenna senior Thomas Psota won at 285 pounds. Anselmo-Merna won the team championship.