BOYS
— Landon Edeal poured in 22 points and Quinten Hogeland chipped in 10 in Kearney Catholic's 46-42 win over Adams Central. Dylan Janzen led Adams Central with 17 points.
— After a tied score at halftime, Bertrand pulled away to beat Cambridge 46-43. Lathan Fitzgerald led the Vikings with 13 points while Chonsey Bieker tallied 12 points and Owen Kaps added 10. Bertrand improved to 12-9 on the year.
— After trailing 33-27 at halftime, Southern Valley rallied to beat Axtell 57-53. Carson Lindau had a game-high 23 points for the Wildcats. Rian Gove led the Eagles with 20.
GIRLS
— Lincoln Southwest held off Kearney High 51-44. Kelsey Hatcher scored 12 points for the Bearcats who will play Papillion-La Vista South Wednesday in Kearney in the first round of the district tournament.
People are also reading…
District Finals
All Games Friday
C2-8: Amherst at Cross County
D1-1: Ravenna vs. South Platte at Cozad
D1-6: S-E-M at Alma
D2-2: Medicine Valley at Shelton
D2-7: Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Hay Springs at Ogallala
D2-8: Overton vs. Wynot at Seward