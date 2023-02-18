BOYS

— After a tied score at halftime, Bertrand pulled away to beat Cambridge 46-43. Lathan Fitzgerald led the Vikings with 13 points while Chonsey Bieker tallied 12 points and Owen Kaps added 10. Bertrand improved to 12-9 on the year.

— After trailing 33-27 at halftime, Southern Valley rallied to beat Axtell 57-53. Carson Lindau had a game-high 23 points for the Wildcats. Rian Gove led the Eagles with 20.

— Only four players scored for Adams Central but the Patriots defeated Kearney Catholic 46-42. Dylan Janzen led Adams Central with 17 points.

GIRLS

— Lincoln Southwest held off Kearney High 51-44. Kelsey Hatcher scored 12 points for the Bearcats who will play Papillion-La Vista South Wednesday in Kearney in the first round of the district tournament.

District Finals

All Games Friday

C2-8: Amherst at Cross County

D1-1: Ravenna vs. South Platte at TBD

D1-6: S-E-M at Alma

D2-2: Medicine Valley at Shelton

D2-7: Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Hay Springs at Ogallala

D2-8: Overton vs. Wynot at TBD