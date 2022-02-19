Friday night's Hub territory basketball highlights

GIRLS

- The Kearney High girls hit seven 3-pointers in the first quarter but Millard North didn’t flinch, holding off the Bearcats, 64-56, Friday night.

The Mustangs netted 26 first-quarter points on their way to their 17th victory of the season. They finished with a 22-point fourth quarter to snuff any comeback chances Kearney had, even though the Bearcats kept nipping at their heels.

Tatum Rusher led Kearney (12-10) with 15 points and Kennedy Garner had a career-high 13 points.

Megan Chambers led Millard North (17-6) with 19 points. Ellie McCarville added 16.

BOYS

- High-powered Millard West pulled away in the second quarter and never looked back, taking down Kearney High 80-56. Parker Wise scored 22 points for the Bearcats (12-10). Jack Dahlgren was next in the scoring column with nine. Millard North improved to 21-2.

- Kearney Catholic took a 10-point lead in a defensive first half and went on to beat Adams Central 46-32. Mason Mandernach led the Stars with 14 points. Garret Schmaderer added 11 and Turner Plugge posted 10. Paul Fago led the Patriots with 17 points.

- Three Elm Creek players scored in double figures as the Buffaloes defeated Hi-Line 46-37. Kade Sindt led ELm Creek with 15 points while Trent Watkins scored 12 and Carter Erickson had 11.

- Axtell’s late surge came up a little short as Southern Valley held on for a 48-45 victory. I McPhillamy made four 3-pointers and led the Eagles with 14 points. M Henderson added 10 points. Carson Lindau led Axtell with 14 points, all in the secocnd half. Calvin Johnson added 13.