Friday night's high school basketball highlights

BOYS

- Jack Dahlgren netted 20 points and Will Vanderbeek added 15 as Kearney High defeated Lincoln High 66-56. Collin Nick led the Links with 21 points. The win was the fourth straight for the Bearcats (10-7).

- Elm Creek’s Carter Erickson tallied 15 points and Trent Watkins followed with 14 points as the Buffaloes defeated Overton 51-42.

- Wilcox-Hildreth led after the first quarter but scored only three points in the second quarter and lost to Franklin 53-30. Matt Ayres led the Flyers with 15 points while Nick Baker had 14 and Miles Cleveland had 13.

GIRLS

- Fourth-ranked Lincoln High defeated Kearney High 53-44, handing the Bearcats (9-8) their fourth straight loss. Kiana Wiley led the Links with 22 points. For Kearney Tatum Rusher set the pace with 15 points. Haidyn Skeen and Kierstynn Garner followed with seven points each.

- Sarah McKeon and Kennedy Hurt scored 14 points apiece to lead Ravenna to a 49-28 victory over Centura. Sydney Davis led the Centurions with seven points.