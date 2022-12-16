Friday Highlights

GIRLS

KayLee Rohde scored 18 points and Ansley/Litchfield made enough free throws in the fourth quarter to beat Loomis 43-31. Jessie Hermanson paced the Wolves with 10 points.

Shelton took a 16-0 lead and went on to defeat Red Cloud 59-20 to stay unbeaten. Adelynn Minnick led Red Cloud with six points.

BOYS

Amherst jumped out to a big first-half lead and coasted to a 54-33 win over Axtell. Nolan Eloe led the Broncos with 20 points with all but two scored in the first half. Tayje Hadwiger added 12 points. Elijah Bergstrom led Axtell with nine points.

Kade Sindt and Carter Erickson scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, to lead Elm Creek to a 51-46 win over Bertrand. With the win, Elm Creek improved to 6-0.

Leyton Rohde was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in overtime on his way to 23 points to lead Ansley/Litchfield to a 57-48 win over Loomis. Luke Bailey added 13 points to the Spartans’ total. Cale Nelson paced Loomis with 15 points and Wes Trompke scored 11.