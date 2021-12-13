Fourth-quarter struggles give Kearney High girls second loss

KEARNEY — The last three games were nothing but lessons for coach Kyle Fletcher and his Kearney High girls basketball team, especially their losses.

With Saturday’s loss to Omaha Central, another lesson was taught. The Bearcats fall to the Eagles, 60-47, dropping them to 2-2. The Eagles remain unbeaten at 5-0.

Central led most of the game, but Kearney was not too far behind as the Bearcats tried to match their tempo. The Eagles were without their point guard Inia Jones (knee) but had enough skilled players to beat Kearney. Aaniya Webb led the game with 24 points. Ital Lupuyo, a 6-foo-6 Texas A&M volleyball commit, picked up 14 boards and two blocked shots to go along with her 11 points, giving her a double-double.

“One of the experiences we asked our girls was how many No. 2 teams in the state you all played against. Well, not very many,” Fletcher said. “So we got some inexperience that we are working through it. I couldn’t be more proud of the leadership that we have right now. Now it’s about accountability and responsibility. And we’ve got to keep working on it. “