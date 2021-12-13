Fourth-quarter struggles give Kearney High girls second loss

KEARNEY — The last three games were nothing but lessons for coach Kyle Fletcher and his Kearney High girls basketball team, especially their losses.
With Saturday’s loss to Omaha Central, another lesson was taught. The Bearcats fall to the Eagles, 60-47, dropping them to 2-2. The Eagles remain unbeaten at 5-0.
Central led most of the game, but Kearney was not too far behind as the Bearcats tried to match their tempo. The Eagles were without their point guard Inia Jones (knee) but had enough skilled players to beat Kearney. Aaniya Webb led the game with 24 points. Ital Lupuyo, a 6-foo-6 Texas A&M volleyball commit, picked up 14 boards and two blocked shots to go along with her 11 points, giving her a double-double.
“One of the experiences we asked our girls was how many No. 2 teams in the state you all played against. Well, not very many,” Fletcher said. “So we got some inexperience that we are working through it. I couldn’t be more proud of the leadership that we have right now. Now it’s about accountability and responsibility. And we’ve got to keep working on it. “
For the Bearcats, the final score does not do them justice. Throughout the game, Kearney was right on the Eagles’ tail and continue to prove that they can hang with some of the top metro teams in the state.
Central was up 14-9 after Kierstyn Garner hit a corner three in the final seconds of play. Claire Williams answered with a half-court shot before the buzzer to end the quarter. Kearney kept it close and even made it one possession. Central led 30-26 at the half.
“We learned about ourselves,” Fletcher said. “Little things do add up, and in a game like that, we didn’t play poorly. It’s like we played great for most of the game, but when we play in stretches like we did poorly, they make you pay. That’s why they are really good. That’s kind of what we need to learn tonight.”
Unfortunately for the Bearcats, it all caught up to them in the fourth as they struggled offensively, only making one field goal the rest of the game. Webb took over early in the quarter when she put up seven straight points. The Eagles were on an 18-1 run to put them in a comfortable lead midway through the fourth.
“That’s really not our DNA to shoot a lot of threes,” Fletcher said. “You live and die about it sometimes. We’ll start watching film, and we’ll try to learn all the lessons over that we were taught.”
Tatum Rusher was Kearney’s top scorer with 13 points.
Garner was superb as the team’s facilitator as she dropped 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Kaleigh Hatcher finished with nine points.
Kearney will be on the road for the next two games at Norfolk on Friday and Columbus on Saturday before taking their holiday break and then heading to Heartland Athletic Tournament right after.