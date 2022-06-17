Fort Kearny conference boys, girls All-Stars dominate New West Classic

MINDEN — The Fort Kearny Conference All-Star basketball teams defeated the Republican Plains Activity Conference All-Stars Thursday night in the New West All-Star Classic at C.L. Jones Middle School.

The FKC girls came away with a 48-39 victory while the boys won 63-60.

Pleasanton’s Chelsea Fisher, after being named the MVP in the volleyball matches Wednesday night, continued to assert her dominance on Thursday, once again earning the MVP title.

“She’s one of those kids that it’s going to take two to guard her,” FKC and Amherst coach Brandon Rohr said. “When you have a person like that, it makes it harder on the defense to decide if they’re going to front, get behind, or whatever she does. She’s just a huge pressure relief and you can never have too many of those.”

The teams battled back-and-forth until the RPAC tied the contest at 19 midway through the second quarter. The FKC began to take control, going on a 9-3 run to enter the locker room with a 28-22 lead, capped off by a Carli Bailey jump shot with only four seconds left.

While the RPAC all-stars continued to hang around, they never regained the momentum. Every time the team cut down on the deficit, the FKC responded.

“I just think we have good kids that have been coached well and we just had to get them to play hard and be aggressive,” Rohr said. “They’re good kids that come from good programs, so we kind of just let them do their thing and there’s not too much coaching today.”

While the FKC team played well together, the players had to adjust to playing with athletes who they had only competed against before.

“It’s kind of weird,” Rohr said. “It’s interesting to play against them and try to stop them, but now you’re trying to encourage them to score… It’s fun to play those rivalry games and I think it’s fun for them to play against people that they played against to see how much they have in common.”

For Rohr, he was able to coach Amherst athlete Tenley Hadwiger one final time.

“It’s awesome,” Rohr said. “She’s such a good kid and it’s pretty special just the career that she’s had. It’s something where it’s very rewarding and it’s just fun to see a kid that you’ve invested in be such a good player and compete really, really hard.”

Eloe hits game-winner for boys

After going back-and-forth for the entire fourth quarter, the FKC and RPAC were tied 60-60 with one minute and 20 seconds remaining. The two All-Star teams battled for the final minute, until the ball ended up in the hands of Amherst’s Ethan Eloe.

Eloe planted his feet and took a shot from behind the 3-point line, ultimately swishing it and giving the FKC boys a 63-60 win.

“It was good coming from Ethan,” FKC and Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “He’s hit a lot of big shots for Amherst throughout his four years, so it was kind of special for him to have that moment.”

As the FKC entered halftime with a 33-23 lead, it seemed like the team was going to cruise to a victory against the RPAC. That quickly changed, as the RPAC went on an 11-3 run to start the third quarter, cutting the deficit to two points in the first two minutes.

The FKC stood its ground, eventually going on a 7-0 run to take a 47-37 lead. Still, the RPAC would not surrender, finishing the quarter on a 7-0 run of its own to enter the final eight minutes down by three.

The RPAC had a chance to take the lead with only 30 seconds remaining. The team wasn’t able to convert, resulting in Eloe’s game-clinching 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.

“I just told the guys to come out here and have fun,” Rippen said. “I mean, it’s probably the last time a lot of these guys step on the basketball court. Our biggest thing was to win the game, No. 1, but just enjoy themselves.”

Winning the MVP award for the game was Loomis’ Quinn Johnson.

“It was nice to see these guys finally get on the court together and really play together,” Rippen said. “I think they had a lot of fun and a lot of smiles… It’s fun that I get to see a little different side of these guys and they see a little different side of me. All in all, it was a great time.”