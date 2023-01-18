Emporia State wins fifth straight, beating UNK 72-59

EMPORIA, Kan. — The 24th-ranked Emporia State Hornets got a career-high 28 points from 6-7 guard Alijah Comithier and used a second-half run to defeat the University of Nebraska at Kearney. 72-59, Wednesday night in Emporia, Kansas.

It was the fifth straight win for the Hornets (15-3, 9-3) while the Lopers fell to (3-14, 1-10).

An All-Region selection at Colorado-Colorado Springs last year, Comithier countered a big night from UNK sophomore guard Sean Evans, who led the Lopers with 23 points. With super senior Darrian Nebeker whistled for three fouls in the first half, Evans made 5 of 7 3-pointers as the Lopers fell behind 34-21 at the break.

“We didn’t play well in the first half. We spotted them 13 points and when you’re playing a ranked team that’s as physically talented as they are, it’s going to be a tall order to come back,” UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN Radio post-game show. “Our team did dig in and tried to do that in the second half but then their point guard (Owen Long) stepped up and made some bombs.”

Nebeker picked up just one foul in the second half and finished with 11 points. His lone 3-pointer of the night made it 45-39 with just under 12 minutes remaining. That capped an 11-4 Loper run but E-State responded in a big way.

Post Mayuom Buom first blocked an Evans layup attempt and then Long sunk a deep three. That started a 17-5 spurt that put the game on ice.

“The ball got stuck (offensively) in the first half and we weren’t finishing layups and good percentage shots. If you finish those it’s a different ball game going into the half,” Lofton said. "It also hurt that Darrian played only eight minutes."

Emporia went 10 of 29 from behind the arc with UNK (8 of 19) almost equal to the task.

Comithier went 9 of 12 from the field and 6 of 8 at the line. Long, had 15 points and five assists.

UNK heads to Washburn Saturday for a 3 p.m. game.