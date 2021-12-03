Emporia State uses late surge to pull away for win over Loper men

EMPORIA, Kan. — Guard Tray Buchanan, Division II’s leading scorer, got going in the second half and Emporia State closed on an 18-7 run to defeat University of Nebraska at Kearney, 81-70, Thursday night at Emporia.

Things couldn’t have gone better in the first half for UNK (3-3) as they had a 19-11 rebounding advantage and sunk 19 of its first 28 shots.

That 68% was buoyed by 17 points from junior forward Winston Cook. He went 8 of 10 from the field as the Lopers led 42-34 at the break.

However, ESU (6-1) responded with a 29-12 run over 12 minutes early in the second half to grab a 63-56 lead. Buchanan, a graduate transfer from South Dakota State, had 15 points during that stretch. He came in averaging 27 points but had just a single point in the first half. He made up for lost time by making 6 of 8 field goals, including 3 for 4 threes, and 8 of 10 free throws over the final 20 minutes to tally 23 points.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

UNK made one more run, tying the score at 63-63, But ESU scored the next seven and the Lopers didn’t get closer than four the rest of the way.

UNK had a 52% to 48% shooting advantage, but the Hornets made three more threes and eight more free throws.