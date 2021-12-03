Emporia State uses late surge to pull away for win over Loper men

EMPORIA, Kan. — Guard Tray Buchanan, Division II’s leading scorer, got going in the second half and Emporia State closed on an 18-7 run to defeat University of Nebraska at Kearney, 81-70, Thursday night at Emporia.
Things couldn’t have gone better in the first half for UNK (3-3) as they had a 19-11 rebounding advantage and sunk 19 of its first 28 shots.
That 68% was buoyed by 17 points from junior forward Winston Cook. He went 8 of 10 from the field as the Lopers led 42-34 at the break.
However, ESU (6-1) responded with a 29-12 run over 12 minutes early in the second half to grab a 63-56 lead. Buchanan, a graduate transfer from South Dakota State, had 15 points during that stretch. He came in averaging 27 points but had just a single point in the first half. He made up for lost time by making 6 of 8 field goals, including 3 for 4 threes, and 8 of 10 free throws over the final 20 minutes to tally 23 points.
UNK made one more run, tying the score at 63-63, But ESU scored the next seven and the Lopers didn’t get closer than four the rest of the way.
UNK had a 52% to 48% shooting advantage, but the Hornets made three more threes and eight more free throws.
Cook finished with a career-high 21 on 10 of 13 shooting while also grabbing seven rebounds. Senior forward Darrian Nebeker had his second career double double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. And senior forward Austin Luger netted 12 points.