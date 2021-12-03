Elm Creek stymies Shelton in season opener

ELM CREEK — In many ways, Elm Creek and Shelton looked like teams playing their first game in a long, long time.

Shots didn’t fall. There were more than a few “rambunctious” fouls. There were too many turnovers. And there were some long scoring droughts.

In the end, it was the beginning of each half that led to a 36-27 Elm Creek victory.

“It was maybe a little sloppy but at the same instance, we were trying to work in some new kids and I thought, for the most part, defensively we did exactly what we wanted to do,” Elm Creek coach Tanner Cavenee said. “I thought we kept them off the boards very well. ... For the most mart, their looks were contested and we stayed in front of them.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The defense and rebounds kept the Bulldogs from getting into an offensive flow. Shelton scored two points in the first quarter then, after cutting the lead to one possession before halftime, let the game slip away by scoring only four points in the third quarter.

No Bulldog scored more than six points while Elm Creek’s Carter Erickson netted 15 and Trent Watkins had 10.