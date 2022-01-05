Dominating first half lifts Stars over Minden in 55-36 win

MINDEN — The Kearney Catholic girls basketball team has a three-game week to start the second half of the season. The first stop was in Minden.
After a dominating first half, the Stars picked up a 55-36 victory over Minden on Tuesday evening. The Stars improved to 8-2 while handing the Whippets’ second loss on the season.
KCHS coach Rick Petri saw some of his role players get some baskets as the Stars got into rhythm early in the first quarter. Jenna Kruse set the tone early in the first two minutes of play when she dropped six of the Stars’ first eight points, which put them on an 8-0 run.
Kruse went 4 of 5 from the field and led with a game-high of 10 points. Lauren Marker also picked 10 points coming off the bench. Ashley Keck and Callie Squiers added nine points, and Kyla Reifenrath dropped eight.
“We had some balancing scoring tonight,” Petri said. “That was good to see. It’s always been a goal for all of us to score, and it makes us tougher to defend, and we have kids who can score on the floor. It was nice to see that tonight.”
Squiers was on the verge of her first career double-double when she gathered 13 rebounds for the Stars. Despite being one-point shy, Petri has been impressed by the growth of the sophomore.
“She keeps getting better and better, and there are a couple of shots where I liked to see her take, but that’s being a sophomore, and she’ll recognize that the further along as we go this season and as she gets older,” Petri said.
The Stars were too much for Whippets on both ends. Minden had 31 turnovers and struggled to find shots from inside against the Stars’ length.
“Well, I think No. 1, we limited their outside shots,” Petri said. “I felt like we had the size advantage inside, and if we forced them to try to shoot the ball inside that they have to shoot the ball over our big girls and block a few shots. I think that frustrated them a little bit at times.”
After going on a 12-0 run in the second quarter, the Stars had a comfortable 35-17 lead at the half. The Stars continued in the second half. Marker had a productive second half, which led to her 10-point performance as a reserve.
“I thought when we got off to a quick start … they were obviously missing one of their better players, and I just felt like we could take advantage of that, we beat out,” Petri said. “We really did a nice job in the first half.”
The Stars will be put to the test this weekend, starting on Friday, when they take on Grand Island Central Catholic on the road. They then return home to face their first Class A team, North Platte, the next day.