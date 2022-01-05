 Skip to main content
Dominating first half lifts Stars over Minden in 55-36 win
top story

Dominating first half lifts Stars over Minden in 55-36 win

Jenna Kruse

Jenna Kruse

 Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub

MINDEN — The Kearney Catholic girls basketball team has a three-game week to start the second half of the season. The first stop was in Minden.

After a dominating first half, the Stars picked up a 55-36 victory over Minden on Tuesday evening. The Stars improved to 8-2 while handing the Whippets’ second loss on the season.

KCHS coach Rick Petri saw some of his role players get some baskets as the Stars got into rhythm early in the first quarter. Jenna Kruse set the tone early in the first two minutes of play when she dropped six of the Stars’ first eight points, which put them on an 8-0 run.

Kruse went 4 of 5 from the field and led with a game-high of 10 points. Lauren Marker also picked 10 points coming off the bench. Ashley Keck and Callie Squiers added nine points, and Kyla Reifenrath dropped eight.

“We had some balancing scoring tonight,” Petri said. “That was good to see. It’s always been a goal for all of us to score, and it makes us tougher to defend, and we have kids who can score on the floor. It was nice to see that tonight.”

Squiers was on the verge of her first career double-double when she gathered 13 rebounds for the Stars. Despite being one-point shy, Petri has been impressed by the growth of the sophomore.

“She keeps getting better and better, and there are a couple of shots where I liked to see her take, but that’s being a sophomore, and she’ll recognize that the further along as we go this season and as she gets older,” Petri said.

The Stars were too much for Whippets on both ends. Minden had 31 turnovers and struggled to find shots from inside against the Stars’ length.

“Well, I think No. 1, we limited their outside shots,” Petri said. “I felt like we had the size advantage inside, and if we forced them to try to shoot the ball inside that they have to shoot the ball over our big girls and block a few shots. I think that frustrated them a little bit at times.”

After going on a 12-0 run in the second quarter, the Stars had a comfortable 35-17 lead at the half. The Stars continued in the second half. Marker had a productive second half, which led to her 10-point performance as a reserve.

“I thought when we got off to a quick start … they were obviously missing one of their better players, and I just felt like we could take advantage of that, we beat out,” Petri said. “We really did a nice job in the first half.”

The Stars will be put to the test this weekend, starting on Friday, when they take on Grand Island Central Catholic on the road. They then return home to face their first Class A team, North Platte, the next day.

“They are two very difficult teams. We have to play with the level that we played at the first half for all 32 minutes in order to be successful,” Petri said.

Minden will be at home for the next two games with Ainsworth on Friday and Valentine on Saturday.

Tuesday Night Basketball Highlights

GIRLS

- Loomis cruised to a 61-19 win over Brady with Georgia Crandall scoring 12 points and Carley Stewart adding 11. All but six of their points came in the first half.

- Adi McFarland had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds to lead S-E-M to a 47-21 win over Sandhills Valley. Faith Hernandez scored 11 points for the Mustangs and Mikah O’Neill had 10 points.

- Hannah Herrick set an Amherst school record with seven 3-point baskets and 33 points overall to lead the Broncos to a 54-27 win over Wood River.

- Sarah Jensen scored 15 points and Madison Bunger chipped in 11 points to lead Wilcox-Hildreth to a come-from-behind, 40-35, win over Bertrand. Katelyn Evans led the Vikings with 10 points.

BOYS

- Bertrand rolled to a 20-2 lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat Wilcox-Hildreth 77-16. Joseph Pelton led the Vikings with 16 points while Lathan Fitzgerald added 13 and Johan Nelson had 12.

- Tyson Denkert scored 23 points and dished out four assists to lead Kenesaw to a 75-56 win over Axtell. Eli Jensen came away with a double-double, 17 points and 13 rebounds, for the Blue Devils. Brennan Runge led Axtell with 18 points. Calvin Johnson chipped in 15 points and Carson Lindau scored 10.

- Wood River held off a second-half comeback by Amherst to prevail 47-43. Cayleb Stewart led the Eagles with 13 points and six assists. Easton Graves added 11 points and Aiden Graves had nine points and 10 rebounds. Tayje Hadwiger led Amherst with 18 points and Ethan Eloe netted 13.

