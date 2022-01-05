Dominating first half lifts Stars over Minden in 55-36 win

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She keeps getting better and better, and there are a couple of shots where I liked to see her take, but that’s being a sophomore, and she’ll recognize that the further along as we go this season and as she gets older,” Petri said.

The Stars were too much for Whippets on both ends. Minden had 31 turnovers and struggled to find shots from inside against the Stars’ length.

“Well, I think No. 1, we limited their outside shots,” Petri said. “I felt like we had the size advantage inside, and if we forced them to try to shoot the ball inside that they have to shoot the ball over our big girls and block a few shots. I think that frustrated them a little bit at times.”

After going on a 12-0 run in the second quarter, the Stars had a comfortable 35-17 lead at the half. The Stars continued in the second half. Marker had a productive second half, which led to her 10-point performance as a reserve.

“I thought when we got off to a quick start … they were obviously missing one of their better players, and I just felt like we could take advantage of that, we beat out,” Petri said. “We really did a nice job in the first half.”