'Dish-off play' in overtime sends S-E-M to D1-8 district finals

LITCHFIELD — No one thought Tucker Whitesel’s desperation heave at the basket was going to go in.

Not even Tucker Whitesel. He didn’t even expect to have the ball in his hands as the final seconds ran off in overtime with his S-E-M Mustangs trailing by a point.

“I didn’t think it was a good shot but it went in,” he said.

No one thought it was going in. It was off-line, didn’t have enough arc, and didn’t look like it would ever get high enough. But then the ball bounced off the backboard and settled into the net while the final tenths of the last second ran out.

When the buzzer sounded, S-E-M had a 58-56 victory over Elm Creek in the D1-8 Sub-District semifinal at Litchfield.

“We got a little bit lucky tonight,” S-E-M coach Darby Line said.

The Mustangs, who led most of the game and had an eight-point cushion with less than four minutes left in regulation, faced elimination when Elm Creek’s Nate Gillming hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in the overtime.

Two timeouts later, the Mustangs were throwing the ball in at midcourt with under eight seconds to play.

“We had drawn up a high screen at the free-throw line for Creyton (Line) to drive off of, then maybe pick-and-roll off of it,” coach Line said.

But the screen didn’t develop.

“There wasn’t a lot we could do. We had spot shooters on the outside and had to kick it out ... He didn’t get a great look but somehow he put it in,” coach Line said. “I thought it did not have a chance. ... He’s usually a pretty good jump shooter, but he couldn’t even get off the ground to get that one off.”

Whitesel said, “It was just a dish-off play and I made it happen.”

Whitesel finished with 10 points. Creyton Line and Kellen Eggleston scored 18 apiece for the Mustangs (15-8).

Elm Creek (13-10) got 22 points from Trent Watkins and another 11 from Carter Erickson. Watkins scored 15 points after halftime while Erickson scored seven points in the fourth quarter.

Creyton Line’s 3-pointer with 6:33 to play gave S-E-M a 45-36 lead, but Watkins answered with a three and the Buffaloes finished regulation on an 8-2 run with Erickson rebounding a missed free throw with 20 seconds left and tying the score with the follow shot.

“They hit a couple of big threes from deep from guys who maybe, usually, don’t normally shoot those kind of shots,” coach Line said. “We expected them to go inside on both of those shots because they were doing such a good job - going inside with their bigs.”

S-E-M will play Ansley/Litchfield in the D-8 Sub-district final on Thursday. The Spartans beat Pleasanton in the first game Tuesday, 67-63, with Calvin Finley scoring 21 points with Leyton Rohde scoring 16 and Caden Holm adding 15.

Trevyn Wendt led the Bulldogs with 28 points. Carter Klein added 16 and Blake Wilson scored 12.

In other sub-districts:

- Kenesaw edged Axtell 55-48 with Eli Jensen scoring 17 points while Tyson Denkert added 16 points, 14 in the second half. Lane Kelley chipped in 10 points for the Blue Devils. Brennan Runge led Axtell with 18 points.

- Jayden Teichmeier netted 15 points and Jacob Eckhardt added 11 to lead Adams Central to a 55-36 win over Gibbon.

- Loomis rolled over Southern Valley, 75-36, with Quinn Johnson putting 17 points on the board, Wes Trompke 15, Cristian Blincow 12 and Aidan Perry 11.

- Kearney Catholic rolled to a 65-29 win over Gothenburg in the Class C-1 Sub-District at Kearney Catholic’s Cope Coliseum. Turner Plugge led the Stars with 22 points, Garret Schmaderer added 18 and Mason Mandernach chipped in 10 as Kearney Catholic playing without Brett Mahony, who was suspended for an incident in the regular-season finale at Adams Central.