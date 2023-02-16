WILCOX — The Overton Eagles avenged a loss only nine days old, beating Wilcox-Hildreth 35-33 Thursday night in the D2-8 Subdistrict Championship in Wilcox.

The Falcons (17-7) got off to a quick start, scoring on their first four possessions. They shot 70% the first quarter and led 16-7 early in the second quarter.

Then Overton (19-6) found its mojo ... and a zone defense.

"We were playing downhill. We were able to attack the basket because they were playing man. ... We couldn't get those opportunities when they were playing zone," Wilcox-Hildreth coach Cody Whipkey said.

When the Falcons' offense touched the brakes, the Eagles took advantage, scoring 10 straight points. They took a brief lead, but went to the halftime locker room trailing 21-17.

"It took a little bit of buckling down on defense and just refocusing," Overton coach Janessa Bergman said. "We told the girls, 'Everything we're trying to do is there if you would just take advantage of it and take a deep breath.'"

Soon, the Eagles were breathing easier.

"We started hitting shots. We started pushing the ball up the floor like we wanted to. We started rebounding like we wanted to. We just started playing more of our game," Bergman said.

Overton also started taking advantage of its height. After grabbing only two rebounds in the first quarter, the Eagles finished with a 31-28 advantage on the boards.

And that wasn't the only place height and long arms paid dividends.

Whipkey said Overton's increase of pressure hindered the Falcons from getting to the basket and being aggressive. With less penetration, his team started throwing more long passes that were tipped or intercepted.

But 3-pointers by Katelyn and Madison Bunger, less than a minute apart gave Wilcox-Hildreth a 30-24 lead late in the third quarter.

Instead of pulling away, the Falcons made only one more basket.

Natalie Wood, who led Overton with 12 points and 12 rebounds, hit a pair of free throws with 32.6 seconds left. Another free throw by Gracyn Luther with 13.3 seconds left put Overton on top 35-32.

Wilcox-Hildreth's Sarah Jensen was fouled on a 3-point shot with 3.9 seconds left. She made the first and missed the second. Missing the third gave the Falcons a chance at a follow shot as Jensen grabbed her own rebound. However, she couldn't get the shot off.

Madison Bunger led the Falcons with 12 points, half coming in the first quarter, while Jensen had seven points and eight eight rebounds.

With the win, Overton is guaranteed a berth in the district finals on Feb. 25. Wilcox-Hildreth likely will receive a wild card to the district finals.