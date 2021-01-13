Defense key to Kearney Catholic girls basketball improvement

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic’s girls are starting to make some noise.

After a two-point loss to unbeaten Grand Island Central Catholic and a three-point loss to Class A North Platte, the Stars produced their highest point production of the season Tuesday night in a 59-26 win over Class B Lexington.

“We are playing better,” Kearney Catholic coach Rick Petri said. “We’re playing really good defense right now, so I’m encouraged.”

The Stars (6-7) held Lexington scoreless for nearly eight minutes in the first half. The Minutemaids shot 22% and committed 23 turnovers while falling to 2-8. Sarah Treffer led Lexington with 12 points, going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

“Our kids guard really well. They’re just making the effort to do it and sometimes that requires a little bit of want-to, and I think that we’re getting that,” Petri said.

The offense, at times, took advantage of the Lexington turnovers to get points on the other end. KCHS Catholic had four players score in double figures, led by Ashley Keck with 13 points. Kyla Reifenrath added 11 while Liv Nore and Ashlyn Wischmeier scored 10 each.

The balanced scoring has not been a trademark for the team this year.