PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State junior wings Deshaun English II and Jeramy Shaw each scored 23 points to outlast the University of Nebraska at Kearney 93-85, Saturday evening in Kansas.

With the win, the Gorillas (7-19, 4-16) split the season series with the Lopers (5-21, 3-17).

In a game tied at 44 at the half, Pitt moved ahead 73-63 with 8:16 left thanks to a layup by Tane Proctor. UNK didn't get closer than five the rest of the way as Pitt outshot UNK by a 56-51% margin and was plus-13 on the glass.

Senior Darrian Nebeker became the 44th Loper with 1,000 points as he went for 20 on 7-of-13 shooting (1,003). He is the first Loper to reach 1,000 in points in five years and is a rare player to reach the feat in just three seasons.

Sophomore guard Sean Evans tallied a game-high 25 points. He also had four assists and four rebounds. Senior Matt Brien and sophomore Ryder Kirsch each went for 15 points.

English and Shaw each went 8 of 11 from the field to reach their point total with three other Gorillas reaching double figure.

UNK heads to Missouri Western on Thursday for a makeup game delayed by COVID protocols in December.