COVID-19 postpones Lopers Thursday night game

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney against Lincoln University men’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday at the UNK Health and Sports Center has been postponed due COVID issues within the Blue Tigers program.

The game, scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., will be made up later this winter. The UNK/Lincoln women’s game remains as scheduled and will tip at 5:30 p.m.

The Loper women are 11-1 (6-0 MIAA) and ranked fourth (WBCA) and ninth (D2SIDA), respectively, in Division II with the UNK men sitting at 5-8 (1-6).