 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 postpones Lopers Thursday night game
0 Comments
top story

COVID-19 postpones Lopers Thursday night game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney against Lincoln University men’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday at the UNK Health and Sports Center has been postponed due COVID issues within the Blue Tigers program.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The game, scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., will be made up later this winter. The UNK/Lincoln women’s game remains as scheduled and will tip at 5:30 p.m.

The Loper women are 11-1 (6-0 MIAA) and ranked fourth (WBCA) and ninth (D2SIDA), respectively, in Division II with the UNK men sitting at 5-8 (1-6).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 'miracle' Moroccan soccer coach training players

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fox's late scoring surge pushes Kings past Heat 115-113
Basketball

Fox's late scoring surge pushes Kings past Heat 115-113

  • Updated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 24 points over the final six minutes, including two free throws with 6.2 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings ended the Miami Heat’s five-game winning streak with a 115-113 victory on Sunday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News