EDMOND, Okla. — The No. 4-ranked Central Oklahoma Bronchos closed on a 25-4 run to pull away from Nebraska Kearney, 81-55, Thursday night in Edmond.

“They are a good team but I felt like we played like a good team for much of the first half. (A) five-point swing hurt us right before the break,” said UNK head coach Kevin Lofton on the KRVN Radio post-game show. “We went in down nine but we came back to cut it to four at a certain point in the second half.”

Slowing the pace down and once again getting big efforts from senior Darrian Nebeker (16 points, two assists, two blocks) and sophomore Sean Evans (14 points, four rebounds), UNK hung around for 30 minutes.

Despite foul trouble up and down the lineup, the Lopers made it a 56-51 game after sophomore Tom Connelly found Evans for a layup with 11:14 to play.

The Bronchos (20-2, 14-2 MIAA) answered with their biggest move of the night, scoring 25 of the game’s final 29 points. A balanced attack featured five double-figure scorers, led by sophomore guard Jaden Wells (20) and 6-6 senior wing Camryn Givens (18). They combined to go 14 of 24 from the field and grabbed nine boards.

“We battled and put ourselves right there but then they spurted. We were getting looks that we wanted … around the rim, open 15 and 18 footers. But just couldn’t get anything to go,” Lofton said.

UCO made 29 of 58 shots, was plus seven on the glass and tallied 21 points off 16 Loper turnovers. UNK shot 42% but made only two of its last 11 attempts.

UNK (4-17, 2-12) heads to Wichita on Saturday to face Newman University.