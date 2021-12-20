Central Oklahoma adds UNK men to list of double-digit wins

“The little things hurt us. Four or five times we had 50-50 rebounds or 50-50 balls where we just have to grab them and that changes everything,” Lofton said. “We don’t do that and they end up scoring off of it. It’s just little thing like that that we have to clean up if we’re going to give a team like that a game.”

A three-pointer by Nick Huston with 10:14 left in the game pulled the Lopers within nine, but Central Oklahoma responded with an eight-point run over the next two minutes that put the game out of reach.

“They got it going and we never did get consecutive stops where you can feel like OK, ... Even when we got it to nine and we needed maybe two or three stops in a row to make a push, we just couldn’t,” Lofton said.

UNK (5-6, 1-4) is idle until Jan. 1 when they play at Rogers State. Their next home game is Jan. 6 against Lincoln University.