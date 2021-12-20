Central Oklahoma adds UNK men to list of double-digit wins

KEARNEY — Central Oklahoma opened Sunday’s game with a three-pointer followed by three slam dunks.
That set the tone for the Bronchos’ 84-63 victory at the UNK Health and Sports Center — their fifth straight double-digit victory in MIAA play.
“Next to Northwest (Missouri), they’re the best team in our league and, on the right night, maybe the best,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said.
It took awhile for the Lopers to go with them on Sunday. Central Oklahoma (9-2 overall, 5-1 MIAA) jumped to a 20-5 lead in a little over eight minutes. The lead grew to 17 before UNK’s offense came to life.
UNK cut the lead to eight points at halftime, 36-28, but the Bronchos didn’t buckle.
Isaiah Wade, a transfer from Washington State, and Callen Haydon scored 29 and 25 points, respectively, to propel the UCO offense. They were a combined 23 of 34 from the floor, including 6 of 7 from three-point range.
UNK tried to counter, making 13 three-pointers and getting a 21-point effort from Austin Luger and another 15 points from David Simental and 10 from Sean Evans. Luger was 6 of 9 from three-point range.
UNK was outrebounded 39-30 and had five more turnovers. UCO also outscored the Lopers 42-14 in the paint and 20-7 on second-chance points.
“The little things hurt us. Four or five times we had 50-50 rebounds or 50-50 balls where we just have to grab them and that changes everything,” Lofton said. “We don’t do that and they end up scoring off of it. It’s just little thing like that that we have to clean up if we’re going to give a team like that a game.”
A three-pointer by Nick Huston with 10:14 left in the game pulled the Lopers within nine, but Central Oklahoma responded with an eight-point run over the next two minutes that put the game out of reach.
“They got it going and we never did get consecutive stops where you can feel like OK, ... Even when we got it to nine and we needed maybe two or three stops in a row to make a push, we just couldn’t,” Lofton said.
UNK (5-6, 1-4) is idle until Jan. 1 when they play at Rogers State. Their next home game is Jan. 6 against Lincoln University.