Brooke Carlson's hoop lifts UNK to win over Emporia State
Brooke Carlson

Brooke Carlson was highly recruited for basketball.

 Kearney Hub file

EMPORIA, Kan. — University of Nebraska at Kearney junior post Brooke Carlson made a layup with 22 seconds left and the 21st-ranked Lopers made two late defensive stops to rally past Emporia State, 59-58, Thursday night at Emporia.

The Lopers (6-1, 1-0 MIAA) trailed all but 1 minute, 56 seconds but never let the deficit get bigger than 10 points. Down 57-49 with 5:07 left, UNK started a 10-1 closing run with a shot in the lane from junior forward Elisa Backes. The Lopers’ leading scorer, Backes was limited to 19 minutes because of foul trouble.

Emporia State (5-2, 0-1) missed its last five shots as UNK cranked up the defense. Back-to-back threes from point guard Haley Simental tied things up at 57 with 56 seconds remaining;. The Hornets made 1 of 2 freebies 10 seconds later with Carlson’s game winner coming off a pass from Simental.

ESU star Tre’Zure Jobe had a shot to go ahead, but her jumper with eight seconds left hit iron and Carlson was there to grab the rebound.

The Lopers overcame a 11 of 22 effort at the line by getting 22 bench points and outscoring ESU inside by a 22-18 margin.

Carlson finished with a game-high 19 points. In 24 minutes off the bench she grabbed a team-best eight boards and drew 10 fouls. Junior forward Shiloh McCool added another double double with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Simental knocked down four threes to score 12.

As usual Jobe paced Emporia, netting 20 points.

UNK heads to Washburn on Saturday afternoon.

