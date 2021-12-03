Brooke Carlson's hoop lifts UNK to win over Emporia State

EMPORIA, Kan. — University of Nebraska at Kearney junior post Brooke Carlson made a layup with 22 seconds left and the 21st-ranked Lopers made two late defensive stops to rally past Emporia State, 59-58, Thursday night at Emporia.

The Lopers (6-1, 1-0 MIAA) trailed all but 1 minute, 56 seconds but never let the deficit get bigger than 10 points. Down 57-49 with 5:07 left, UNK started a 10-1 closing run with a shot in the lane from junior forward Elisa Backes. The Lopers’ leading scorer, Backes was limited to 19 minutes because of foul trouble.

Emporia State (5-2, 0-1) missed its last five shots as UNK cranked up the defense. Back-to-back threes from point guard Haley Simental tied things up at 57 with 56 seconds remaining;. The Hornets made 1 of 2 freebies 10 seconds later with Carlson’s game winner coming off a pass from Simental.

ESU star Tre’Zure Jobe had a shot to go ahead, but her jumper with eight seconds left hit iron and Carlson was there to grab the rebound.

The Lopers overcame a 11 of 22 effort at the line by getting 22 bench points and outscoring ESU inside by a 22-18 margin.