Bertrand boys overcome slow start to beat Gibbon

ELM CREEK — Bertrand came away with a 57-45 win over Gibbon Thursday afternoon, improving its record to 4-2. After a slow start, the Vikings began to find their rhythm on offense.

A big piece to Bertrand’s offensive success was 5-foot-10 senior Lathan Fitzgerald, who finished the game with 26 points, including five 3-pointers.

“He’s one that if he’s hitting, he can hit a lot of shots,” Bertrand coach Craig Newcomb said. “He’s a high-energy player and when he’s on, he’s going to bring it. Luckily he hit some shots for us today. We’ve kind of had that in all of our games, with one player that’s stepped up. We’ve got a lot of guys that on any given night they’re going to be able to pick it up for us.”

Fitzgerald scored 17 of his points in the second half. Another senior, Owen Kaps, made an impact in the Vikings’ win with 15 points.

After only five points in the first quarter, shots began to fall for Bertrand. The team outscored the Buffaloes 21-11 in the second quarter to enter halftime with a four-point lead.

“Just seeing a couple balls go through the hoop really helps the confidence,” Newcomb said. “If you don’t see anything go through the hoop then you don’t have that confidence. It’s really big seeing some shots fall and it just makes everyone step up their levels of play.”

Bertrand’s momentum carried into the second half, once again outscoring the Buffaloes 15-5 in the third quarter. Gibbon (1-6) was competitive in the final eight minutes, but was never able to overcome the big deficit.

“Outside of the first quarter we played some pretty good basketball,” Newcomb said. “We started off a little slow scoring-wise, but our defense was there all game. We’ve said if we can keep opponents in the 40s that should be enough for us to win games.”

Bertrand will face Elm Creek in the holiday tournament championship at 4:15 p.m. today. Elm Creek (7-1) defeated Arcadia-Loup City (3-5) in the other game Thursday.

The Vikings lost to Elm Creek 51-46 on Dec. 16.

“We’re going to have to play defense like we do and be consistent offensively,” Newcomb said. “That’s kind of been the story for us this year. The defense has been there, we’ve just got to get more consistent on offense.”