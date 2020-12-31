Bearcats fall in HAC Tournament, KCHS boys to play Amherst for holiday title

Highlights from Wednesday’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports field by the region’s coaches.
GIRLS
- Lincoln Southwest used a strong defensive effort to defeat Kearney 43-30 in the Heartland Athletic Conference quarterfinals. Southwest (4-0) held the Bearcats (4-2) to five third-quarter points while extending a four-point halftime lead to 11. Senior Skylar Pieper led the Silver Hawks with 15 points while Katie Carpenter added seven. Aspen Rusher led Kearney with eight.
- York’s Maddie Portwine made 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 24 points as the Class B No. 2-ranked Dukes defeated Kearney Catholic 53-33 in the Amherst Holiday Tournament. Masa Scheierman scored just two points but she grabbed 13 rebounds for the winners. For Kearney Catholic, Liv Nore and Ashlyn Wischmeier scored nine points each.
- Alexis Billeter scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Loomis to a 44-28 win over Burwell. C Helgoth led the Longhorns with 10 points.
- Abigail Yelkin posted 23 points and collected 14 rebounds to lead Franklin to a 41-29 win over Bertrand. The Vikings were led by Kenzy Drain with seven points.
- Seven Wilcox-Hildreth girls scored as the Falcons beat Harvard 37-23 at the Wilcox-Hildreth Holiday Tournament. Brooke Quadhamer led the Falcons with nine points and Natalie Billington followed with seven.
BOYS
- Four players in double figures wasn’t enough for the Kearney High Bearcats as they lost 80-69 to Lincoln North Star in the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Post player Will Vanderbeek, who hit three 3-pointers, led the Bearcats with 19 points. Easton Bruce, who hit four 3-pointers, followed with 16 while Jack Johnson finished with 11 points and Kaden Miller added 10. Brennan Clemmons Jr. led North Star with 23 points. The NaviGators, who scored 50 points in the second half, made 18 of 22 free throws.
- Brett Mahony scored 24 points and Logan O’Brien chipped in 12 as Kearney Catholic defeated York 71-47 in the first round of the Amherst Holiday Tournament. Jake Erwin led the Dukes with 14 points and Barrett Olsen netted 10. Kearney Catholic will play Amherst in today’s championship.
- Wilcox-Hildreth got a 26-point performance out of Gavin Sheen to defeat Harvard 50-37 in the first round of the Wilcox-Hildreth Holiday Tournament. Harvey Beck contributed 10 rebounds, eight points and three blocked shots to the Falcons’ efforts.