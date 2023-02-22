Boys Subdistricts

— Loomis' Wes Trompke had a big night, scoring 37 points to lead the Wolves to a 70-65 victory over Axtell. Trompke hit six 3-pointers and made 15 of 16 free throws. Cale Nelson added 14 points to the Loomis total while Tyson Essex hit three 3-pointers on his way to 11 points. Axtell had four players score in double figures. Elijah Bergstrom set the pace with 13 points, Tyler Stoddard and Jake Halverson scored 12 each and Carson Lindau finished with 10.

— Ashton Simmons became the second Shelton player to surpass the 1,000-point barrier in his career when he scored 21 points to lead Shelton to a 56-12 win over Heartland Lutheran. Riley Bombeck, who surpassed 1,000 points earlier this season, followed with 14 points.

— Amherst overcame an 8-point first-quarter deficit to beat Grand Island Central Catholic 45-40. Tayje Hadwiger led the Broncos with 16 poins and Nolan Eloe chipped in 12 points. Freshman Thomas Birch led the Crusaders with 21 points all on 3-pointers.

— Eleven Sumner-Eddyville-Miller players put their name in the scoring column as the Mustangs cruised to a 75-19 win over Elba. Bart Beattie led the Mustangs with 14 points and Chance Daake followed with 11.

— Leyton Rohde score 18 points and Luke Bailey added 13 as Ansley/Litchfield rolled to a 54-25 win over Bursell. Wryder Svoboda had 11 points for Burwell.