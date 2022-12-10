Balanced scoring leads three-time national champion Northwest Missouri over Lopers

MARYVILLE, Mo. – Three-time defending national champion and top-ranked Northwest Missouri State had five players score in double figures to pull away from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 84-74, Saturday evening in Maryville, Mo.

The Bearcats (9-0, 3-0) have now won 20 straight dating back to last season and are 167-12 since the start of the 2017-18 campaign. One of those rare losses was to UNK.

The Lopers (2-7, 0-3), among Division II's top shooting teams, was at it again as they connected on 64% of their first-half shots to trail by six, 44-38, at the break. Northwest led thanks to 22 points off 10 Loper turnovers.

A bucket by Wahoo senior forward Winston Cook made it 57-51 seven minutes into the second half and that's when Northwest made its run. The Bearcats used a 12-4 spurt to open a double-digit lead it wouldn't relinquish. Eight of the points came at the line where Northwest finished the afternoon a solid 19 of 21.

"For a young team to go on the home floor of the No. 7 team (Minnesota Duluth) in the country and play them to a six-point game and to play these guys to a 10-point game, you'd obviously like to win both games but you see a lot of good things," UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN Radio postgame show. "Jamison (Gruber) continues to develop as our primary ball-handler and Darrian (Nebeker) continues to carry us. Ryder (Kirsch) is starting to find himself and understand what we are trying to do."

Four Loper starters scored in double digits, led by Nebeker with 17 and sophomore guard Sean Evans adding 15. The pair combined to go 13 of 24 from the field.

Kirsch tallied 14 points and six rebounds with Gruber, a freshman, adding 13 points.

"We had some stretches where we did some decent things defensively. It's so unforgiving when you play (Northwest). If you're one step slow on a rotation a guy is going to knock down a three," Lofton said. "The rarely turn it over, they rarely miss a free throw. They don't make a lot of mistakes and that's why they are where they are at."

Northwest was paced by All-American guard Diego Bernard and forward Luke Waters with 19 points each. Forward Wes Dreamer with 15 points.

UNK hosts Newman University on Friday and nationally-ranked Central Oklahoma on Sunday.