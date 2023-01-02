Balanced scoring, aggressive defense lifts Cental Missouri over UNK

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Ten Central Missouri players got into the scoring column as the Mules defeated the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 62-48, Monday night in Warrensburg, Mo.

Central Missouri used an aggressive defense to win its third straight over the Lopers.

"Traditionally, they've always gotten out, denied and done a good job of disrupting what you're trying to run. That's what happened first half," UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio postgame show. "We have a young team and we can tell them what's going to happen but until you get out there and experience it … all of a sudden we have the deer-in-the head lights look. Couldn't get into anything offensively."

Central Missouri (7-6, 3-4 MIAA) hit seven 3-pointers and took advantage of 17 UNK turnovers to lead 31-17 at the break and for most of the night.

The Lopers (2-11, 0-7) trailed 16-14 at the 8:52 mark after a jumper by senior Darrian Nebeker, but the Mules finished the half on a 15-3 run. Then also held Nebeker to six points, 11 under his average.

"They did a good job on Darrian. They got a feel for what we were trying to do with our motion and then really keyed and loaded to him," Lofton said.

Senior forward Winston Cook had a big second half and led the team with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Fourth in the MIAA in scoring defense and second in steals, UCM limited UNK to 37% shooting and came away with 11 steals. The Lopers went 3 of 9 at the line and ended up 7 of 26 from behind the arc.

"Winston was able to drive his matchup (in the second half), got a few slips, got around the basket and finished," Lofton said. "He's going to get opportunities and hopefully he can build from this."

Central Missouri's Mikel Henderson and Gaven Pinkley had 10 points to lead UCM with Henderson adding four steals.

Besides Cook, UNK got 10 points and five rebounds from sophomore guard Sean Evans.

Thursday, UNK hosts Pittsburg State (5-8, 2-5).