Axtell girls fall in overtime, boys break losing streak

AXTELL — Axtell split a doubleheader with Arapahoe on Tuesday, with the girls falling 63-58 in overtime and the boys winning 58-47.

Off two made free throws in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, Axtell put itself in position for a win while leading by three points. Arapahoe had different plans, as Emerson Swanson banked in a 3-pointer coming out of a timeout to send the game to overtime, where the Warriors outscored the Wildcats 12-7.

“Foul trouble hurt us a little bit,” Wildcats’ coach Brian Hubbert said. “We played good defense, they just banked a three. They made two threes late in the game and that kind of sunk our ship. We played them tight.”

After leading 14-9 following the first eight minutes of play, Axtell (5-8) was met with a full-court press from the Warriors that turned the momentum.

The Wildcats faced a two-point deficit at halftime, but the constant pressure began to cause turnovers. In the third quarter, Axtell was held to only six points.

“Arapahoe does a nice job of pressuring the ball,” Hubbert said. “They have a lot of kids that are pretty similar, so they can sub and sub and you don’t even know that they’ve switched anybody because they put the same pressure on.”

The Wildcats began to find their rhythm in the final quarter, slowly chipping away at the deficit and outscoring the Warriors 17-8.

“We haven’t shown that kind of aggression and poise down late in a game all season,” Hubbert said. “It was great to see our kids really battle back, take some aggressive shots and shoot them with confidence.”

Arapahoe (7-7) had three scorers finish in double-figures. Berkley Warner had a team-high 17 points, Swanson had 16 and Sabrina Jacobsen added 13.

Even in a loss, a bright spot for Axtell was 5-foot-10 senior Lexie Eckhoff. She finished with 28 points, eight of them coming in the fourth quarter.

“Lexie is a heck of a player,” Hubbert said. “They doubled her in the fourth quarter, and she still had eight in the fourth. That kid had some possessions tonight where she just had that look in her eye that it didn’t matter who or how many was guarding her, she was getting to the rim and scoring. That really drives us when we step on the court.”

Boys

After heading into the fourth quarter tied at 34, Axtell found life on offense.

The Wildcats (6-7) outscored Arapahoe 24-13 in the last eight minutes. Carson Lindau carried the load, ending the night with 24 points.

“Carson’s a shot maker,” said Axtell coach Brent Hinrichs. “He struggled a little bit early, but he can make plays. Sometimes his points come in streaks, and that’s what happened tonight. He got hot and gave us a little separation there.”

Making an impact alongside Lindau were Jacob Halvorsen with 12 points and Tyler Stoddard with 10.

Trenton Roskop led Arapahoe (6-8) with 18 points.

Coming off of three-straight losses, the closeout fourth quarter performance was much needed for the Wildcats.

“We just played a little bit better defense, shared the ball and we showed grit when we had to,” Hinrichs said. “We’ve lost several close games this year that went the other way where maybe they outrebounded us, a loose ball went their way or we missed an easy bucket. Tonight, we were able to find a way to make those buckets and get those loose balls and rebounds.”

With some momentum now on their side, the Wildcats want to use it and continue to get better going ahead.

“We still need to play with good defense the whole game, not just the quarter or four, 5-minute segments here and there,” Hinrichs said. “We also need to continue to share the basketball and get some more easy baskets. We got more tonight than we’ve been getting, but that can still improve.”

Axtell will travel to face Wilcox-Hildreth on Friday, with girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and boys at 7:30.