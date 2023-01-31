Ansley-Litchfield boys outlast Pleasanton in FKC quarterfinals

AMHERST — It was a three-man show for Ansley-Litchfield Tuesday night as the Spartans defeated Pleasanton 57-46 in the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament.

The trio of Zach Loy, Leyton Rohde and Ryan Bailey combined for 47 points. Loy led the way, scoring a team-high 21 points.

“Zach Loy had his most points he’s scored all year,” Ansley-Litchfield coach Matt Drew said. “He was shooting really well and being aggressive, so that was impressive. I feel great for Zach to kind of have a breakout game right here.”

Rohde was right behind with 14 points and Bailey added 12. The Spartans’ only other two scorers were Luke Bailey with six points and Jacob Heapy with four.

“Luke is probably our leading scorer and he didn’t have a great night, so when those other three step up it just shows the team effort,” Drew said. “I’m very happy for those guys.”

After heading into halftime down 28-23, both sides of the ball kicked into gear for Ansley-Litchfield (12-4). The Spartans found their rhythm on offense with 34 points, while holding the Bulldogs (10-8) to 18.

“We came out really slow and didn’t act like we were ready to play, but we showed some mental toughness,” Drew said. “We stayed doing what we needed to do and trusting each other, so I give them credit for not freaking out by being down.”

Pleasanton’s Blake Wilson and Keiser Dixon were a key piece to the Bulldogs’ first half success. Wilson had nine of the team’s 13 first-quarter points, while Dixon had 11 of their 15 in the second.

“Keiser came in and he can do quick offense,” Pleasanton coach Bill Giffin said. “He’s a pretty good 3-point shooter and he’ll score in bunches. I thought Blake did really well inside. We got him some good looks there.”

The Pleasanton offense that was clicking in the first half struggled to hit shots in the final two quarters. Wilson scored nine of the team’s 18 second-half points to finish with 20, but Dixon was held scoreless.

“I thought we were giving up too many drives and Loy hit some big shots for them,” Giffin said. “Offensively we just got stagnant and we needed to hit some outside shots. They were packing it in pretty good and we didn’t hit the outside shots in the second half like we did in the first.”

With the quarterfinal win behind them, the Spartans will face top-seeded Amherst at 6 p.m. Friday in Holdrege. The Broncos dominated Ansley-Litchfield earlier in the season, 74-38.

“Amherst is really good,” Drew said. “We know it’s going to take a little bit of luck, a little bit of good play and hitting some shots. Basketball can be a dumb game sometimes and we want it to be dumb Friday night.”