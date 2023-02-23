LITCHFIELD — It was a one-man show in the D1-7 Subdistrict final on Thursday, as Ansley/Litchfield came away with a 49-45 win.

Luke Bailey dominated for the Spartans, scoring 24 points, four short of his career high, which came versus Axtell on Dec. 15.

“I said at the beginning of the year that he might be the best sophomore in Class D1, and I think he might’ve proved what he can do tonight,” Ansley'Litchfield coach Matt Drew. “When he’s focused and has that determination, he’s a great player. He did his job tonight for sure on offense.”

The Bulldogs' defense slightly slowed down Bailey in the second half, only giving up nine points after surrendering 15 in the first. His presence on both sides of the ball was still felt through all four quarters.

Pleasanton (11-12) had a physical force of its own in the first half, as Blake Wilson scored 15 of the Bulldogs' 18 points through two quarters. Wilson was held in check in the second half, only adding three more points to his total.

“They did a good job on him in the second half,” said Pleasanton coach Bill Giffin. “The first half he carried us. Sometimes you have those big quarters or halves and sometimes you don’t. Somebody else has to pick it up.”

Treven Wendt stepped up in the second half for Pleasanton, scoring 12 of his 13 points on the night.

The two sole seniors on the team, Wilson and Wendt, accounted for 31 of the Bulldogs’ points.

Pleasanton started the second half on an 8-0 run to take a 26-24 lead before Bailey hit a 3-pointer to break the Ansley/Litchfield dry spell. Bailey's 3-pointer sparked the Spartans to a run of their own, as they ended the third quarter with 10 straight points to enter the final eight minutes ahead 34-26.

“Their zone definitely gave us some trouble,” Drew said. “We were playing a little faster than we needed to. We finally were getting some finishes against their press and the boys just played.”

The Spartans (18-5) and Bulldogs have now met three times this season, with Ansley/Litchfield winning all three matchups.

Ansley/Litchfield, riding a six-game win streak, will now play in the district finals for a chance to go to state.

“It’s just exciting to be in the district finals,” Drew said. “We might have a chance to host which would be awesome. I’m just proud of the guys. I don’t think many people would’ve predicted us to be in this spot this year. We’ve got a lot of guys that believe in what we’re saying and I’m so proud of them.”