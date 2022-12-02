Amherst starts basketball season with pair of wins over Ravenna

AMHERST — The Amherst boys and girls basketball teams began their seasons with victories over Ravenna on Thursday. The girls kicked off the night with a close, 53-49 victory, while the boys cruised to a 65-30 win.

Amherst's girls started on an 8-1 run, but for the remainder of the first half, points were hard to earn on both sides. After finishing the first quarter with a 12-6 lead, the Broncos only scored six points in the second quarter.

Scoring quickly began to erupt in the second half, led in part by Hannah Herrick. She finished the game with 26 points and cemented the victory with eight free throws in the final two minutes.

“The way that she works and what she faces every game, she has defenders hanging on, holding and grabbing her,” said Amherst coach Brandon Rohr. “She’s just an unbelievable talent, but she’s a better teammate and person. As a team, we did it together. It took everybody, but Hannah was definitely special down the stretch.”

Amherst took a 14-point lead in the third quarter, but the Bluejays continued to hang around. After implementing a full-court press in the fourth quarter, Ravenna put even more pressure on the Broncos.

With just under two minutes remaining, a 3-pointer from Ravenna’s Kennedy Hurt and two free throws from Tori Sklenar gave the Bluejays a 45-44 lead. Amherst’s final nine points came from the free-throw line.

“We were just trying to hold on there a little bit,” Rohr said. “We started to get a little tired, they were really physical with us and we couldn’t get anything at the rim. I think the key thing was we didn’t make back-to-back mistakes. We had great poise and self-control down the stretch.”

While it wasn’t perfect, the win over Ravenna, a district finalist last year, gives the Broncos momentum heading into their matchup against South Loup on Saturday.

“Ravenna is an unbelievable team and that’s going to be a team that plays deep into the postseason,” Rohr said. “They challenged us. I thought our poise overall was good. We gave up some things at key times, but we didn’t get phased. I was just really pleased with how we handled the pressure and the moment that we faced.”

Amherst's boys got off to a quick start against the Bluejays, heading into halftime leading 45-11. The star of the show in the first half was junior point guard Austin Adelung.

Adelung hit seven 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes and finished with a team-high 26 points.

“Austin just found his spots and did what he does best,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “That’s what he’s on the court to do, and if you don’t want to guard him then he’s capable of going off like that. We tell him any chance he gets to fire it, don’t hesitate because we have that much confidence in him.”

Also scoring in double figures for the Broncos was Tayje Hadwiger with 12 points.

Coming out of halftime with a huge lead, Amherst slowed down and only outscored the Bluejays 20-19 in the second half. While they still won by 35 points, the team wants to play consistently through all four quarters going forward.

“It’s always good to start the season out with a win,” Rippen said. “I thought our boys really came out with some intensity on the defensive end in the first and second quarter. The third quarter we kind of got relaxed. We need to be able to go into halftime no matter what the score is and come out in the third quarter like the game just started. Still overall, I’m happy with the kids.”

The Broncos will be back in action on Saturday in their first road game of the season against South Loup at 7:30 p.m.

“Saturday will be a tough game,” Rippen said. “We’ve got to go on the road into a kind of tougher gym to play in and expect a dog fight. We’ve got to make some adjustments. Defensively we need to be better and the offense will take care of itself.”