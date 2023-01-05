Amherst races past Ansley-Litchfield

ANSLEY — Amherst surged to a big 74-38 win over conference foe Ansley-Litchfield on Thursday, with a 29-point third quarter helping the Broncos put away the Spartans.

The win rebounded the Broncos from their first defeat against York on Friday.

The road contest against the conference opponent was the first road game for Amherst since Dec. 7 at Loomis.

"We thought we were going to have a game on Tuesday, but we don't and it took that first half to settle down and find ourselves," Amherst head coach Eric Rippen said. "Tomorrow we'll watch film before we get on our bus and see how to be patient on offense."

While the second half had the offensive boom, Amherst was no slouch in the first half, going up 33-18 at halftime.

Trying to slow down the vaunted Broncos' outside shooting, the Spartans left the inside more vulnerable, but it backfired as Amherst established an early inside presence with Austin Adelung also making three 3-point shots.

"We took some risks, and they punished us," Ansley-Litchfield head coach Matt Drew said. "Credit to them, they sliced up our zone and its hard to play a team like that when they're slicing and shooting. We tried to take away the three-point shot, and it didn't happen."

While Ansley-Litchfield felt smothered by the early offense, the Amherst side saw it differently, noticing room for improvement.

"Everyone knows we can put points up with the best of them, but defensively we weren't very locked in tonight," Rippen said. "It was fast and uncharacteristically out of control for us. I knew Matt would have a good gameplan and we played into the way he wanted it to go the first half, second half we settled down and played our game."

Amherst went 3-of-10 from the foul line, the same total as the Spartans.

Adelung drained three three-point shots in the third quarter, where six different Broncos scored.

Tayje Hadwiger had eight of his team-high 21, providing the presence down low to the outside threat.

Defensively, Amherst tightened up as well, getting several blocks on aggressive Spartan drives to the rim.

"We had good help side defense with guys being disciplined and playing straight-up," said. "We have some pretty athletic kids and they're timing their jumps better."

Despite the rejections inside, the aggressive approach drew praise from Ansley/Litchfield coach Matt Drew.

"They did what I asked, we kept coming at them," Drew said. "You have to appreciate that the kids didn't play scared."

Leyton Rohde led the Spartans with 13 points.