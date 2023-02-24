AMHERST – Amherst handed Doniphan-Trumbull its second loss of the season Thursday night, winning the C2-9 Subdistrict final 75-62 in Amherst.

The Broncos (23-1) did most of the damage from the free-throw line, making 30 of 33, with Tayje Hadwiger nailing 14 of 15 on his way to 26 points.

"We knew they didn't have anybody to match up with him," Amherst coach Eric Rippen said.

Hadwiger, a 6-3 junior, shoots 42% from the 3-point line and Rippen said he's "a bully down there" when the ball goes inside.

"He made some big plays that brought us home," Rippen said.

Three other players – Scout Simmons with 17 points, Nolan Eloe with 14 points and Austin Adelung with 11 points – added to the Amherst total and offset a 26-point performance by the Cardinals' Jade Williams.

"I thought our kids really did a good job and shot the ball with confidence from all over the floor and the free-throw line, too," Rippen said.

Then there was the rebounding. The Broncos roughly doubled the number of rebounds the Cardinals (23-2) collected.

"We absolutely dominated the rebounds and we had to. They really crash the offensive rebounds hard and we knew if we gave up second-chance points it was going to be tough," Rippen said.

The Broncos led from the early going and pushed the lead to double digits early in the third quarter. But the Cardinals made a couple late runs to make it interesting.

"There were too many plays where we had a chance cut it to seven and missed a layup and they would go down and bury a three and we're down 12," Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr said.

The reaction from the Broncos was the result of experience, Rippen said, especially when Doniphan-Trumbull cut the lead to nine with nearly 2½ minutes left.

"I told them to breathe. Just relax. .... You've been here, you've been through how many presses in your life. Just handle it, be confident, don't pick it up in bad spots. Be confident with the basketball and go win the basketball game," Rippen said.

The Cardinals' comeback hopes were hindered by making only four 3-pointers in the game, compared to seven for the Broncos.

Freshman Jack Poppe with 12 points and Kaedan Detamore with 11 points added to the Cardinals' numbers.

"Free throws, then you add defensive transition and rebounding. Those were our three big things taken away," Buhr said.

Both teams will advance to the district finals as both teams were in the top three of the wild-card standings before the game. Sites and pairings will be announced Friday.