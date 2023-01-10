Amherst girls rally in fourth quarter to upend Alma

AMHERST — The Amherst girls have been on a slippery slope recently, losing two in a row and three of the last four.

Undefeated Alma spent three quarters Tuesday night waxing the Broncos' skis.

Then came the fourth quarter and what Amherst coach Brandon Rohr hopes will be the turning point of the season.

Hitting the offensive gas pedal for 19 points, while holding Alma to five, the Broncos rallied for a 54-45 home victory.

"I feel like we kind of found that toughness that this group has had and we kind of didn't have it the last couple games," Rohr said. "I think we got our legs back a little bit and then we dug in deep and decided we had to get stops."

Alma, which had led since early in the second quarter, came up empty in the fourth quarter except for five free throws.

Leading 40-35, the Class D1 No. 3-ranked Cardinals committed turnovers on their first three possessions of the fourth quarter. A free throw made it 41-35, but three more turnovers kicked the door open for the Broncos and Morgan Ourada, who finished with 15 points, put Amherst on top 42-41 with nearly four minutes remaining.

Alma (9-1) got another free throw to tie it, but Josee Tesmer's basket with 3:30 left put Amherst ahead for good.

With the run to take the lead, Amherst fell into an offensive groove. Hannah Herrick, who also scored 15 points, netted six of those in the fourth quarter. Tesmer scored all five of her points in the fourth quarter. And Payton Cast put half of her eight points on the board in the final minutes.

Alma got 15 points from 5-7 forward Riley Scott, who nailed three 3-pointers in the first half. But she, and all of her teammates, failed to connect from long range in the second half.

"We took away the 3-point line better the second half, ... I thought we challenged every pass and challenged every shot," Rohr said.

On the offensive end, the Broncos (8-5) shot 60 percent from 2-point range in the second half, which helped overcome poor shooting from 3-point range.

"For the amount of points we scored, and to only make 4 of 28 threes, we had to get good shots and convert on our 2s and our free throws," Rohr said.