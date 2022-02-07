Amherst girls avenge earlier loss to S-E-M to win Fort Kearney Conference championship

MINDEN — Two years ago, the Fort Kearny Conference championship seemed far out of reach of the Amherst girls, who won only one game that year.
On Saturday night in Minden, the Broncos put their fingerprints all over the FKC crown after beating S-E-M 43-26 in the FKC Tournament championship game.
Employing an active 2-3 zone, forcing 18 turnovers and getting 18 points from sophomore Hannah Herrick, Amherst was in charge from the beginning, avenging a 66-51 loss to the Mustangs on Jan. 27.
“When we played them first, we learned a lot from it,” second-year coach Brandon Rohr said. “They came out in that 1-3-1 with a deny defender on Hannah. On film, we saw that we could really get people from the corners going to the rim ... and we got some really good looks early where we were driving or catching high-post touches and we got cutters going to the rim and got the ball behind them a little bit.”
Then, on defense, the Broncos concentrated on slowing down S-E-M’s Mikah O’Neill and Faith Hernandez. Hernandez had nine points on three 3-pointers and O’Neill was held to seven points.
And, “we were trying to pressure those other kids early and kind of get them rattled and force them to be passers. I thought we did a good job of that long term,” Rohr said. “When we’re active and we’re together we kind of shrink the court and force people to play in tight windows and our kids did a great job.”
Taking advantage of eight first-quarter turnovers by the Mustangs, Amherst built a 12-6 lead. By late in the third quarter, a 3-pointer by Herrick put the Broncos ahead 36-14.
Herrick and Rohr converged on the Amherst varsity at the same time, turning the one-win team of 2019-20 into a 16-win team last year and a team that already has 16 wins this season.
“We found a system, we believed in that system and we stuck to that system. We come out and we want to be aggressive and play a 2-3 zone. That allows us to pressure and we want to be a dribble-drive team,” Rohrer said. “If you look at those games two years ago, it was 22, 23, 24 (points) and now we have a team that’s averaging dang near 50 points a game.”
Six girls joined Herrick in the scoring column with Tenley Hadwiger and Payton Cast scoring six points each.
Herrick is averaging 20.7 points per game.
“I first met Hannah (when she was) in fourth grade. We did a camp over there when I used to coach at UNK and the kid could shoot the ball then, but more importantly, she works so hard,” Rohr said. “I know she makes it look easy out there but I remember her being a sixth grader and doing three-hour skill sessions and routinely making 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 threes in a week. What you see now is a byproduct of a kid who’s had this dream ... that she wanted to go and represent Amherst and win the FKC conference.”